BMW secured the V8’s future years ago when it announced plans to tweak the “S68” to meet Euro 7 regulations. The twin-turbo, 4.4-liter unit could enjoy an even longer lifespan in the United States, where emissions standards are less stringent than in the EU. In the meantime, Americans continue to show their love for large-displacement engines.

A BMW spokesperson has told Automotive News Europe that demand for V8 models remains “above average” in the U.S. Additionally, the company official believes eight-cylinder engines will remain a hot commodity among Americans in the near term. To that end, production of certain engine components in Munich will continue beyond the previously announced cut-off date.

The historic site was initially slated to become an EV-only plant by the end of 2027. However, it will continue to produce cylinder heads, crankcases, and crankshafts for V8 and V12 engines beyond next year. Meanwhile, series production of the electric i3 sedan is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

America’s strong appetite for V8s will be reflected in future products. Due in the coming months, the next-generation X5 and the 7 Series facelift will retain all eight cylinders. Next year’s X7 and the X6 arriving in 2028 will also continue to offer V8 power in their top versions. It would make sense for the “Rugged” SUV, reportedly due in 2029, to feature the S68 engine as well.

At the same time, BMW ALPINA sub-brand will offer V8 engines for the 7 Series LCI and the second-generation X7. The stately sedan could debut later this year as the G72, though it won’t go on sale until 2027. The latter, codenamed G69, is unlikely to arrive before 2028, given that the BMW-badged model isn’t expected to debut until sometime next year.

Elsewhere, the already spotted M5 LCI will retain V8 power in both sedan and wagon form. In a perfect world, BMW would launch a dedicated eight-cylinder supercar, but that ship appears to have sailed. The M Vision Next concept, which came extremely close to receiving the green light, was powered by an inline-six.

Speaking of smaller powertrains, BMW has also pledged to keep six-cylinder engines alive. The latest B58 will feature in the upcoming M350 sports sedan, while the full-fat M3 is expected to use a mild-hybrid S58. Both high-performance 3 Series variants are likely to be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive and an automatic transmission, mirroring the larger M Performance and full M models.

BMW’s commitment to its largest engines, including Rolls-Royce’s V12, comes at a time when EVs have reached a record share of total deliveries. In 2025, EVs accounted for 18% of sales. Add plug-in hybrids into the mix, and electrified vehicles reached 26% of overall volume. Catering to both ICE and EV crowds is clearly paying off, as BMW wrapped up another year ahead of rivals Mercedes and Audi.

