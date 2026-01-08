2026 is a big year for BMW. The next-generation 3 Series and X5 will break cover over the next 12 months. We’ll also see the first-ever i3 sedan for global markets, no longer confined to China. Munich won’t be ignoring its flagship either, as the 7 Series is about to receive a facelift. Fresh spy shots of a cloaked prototype give us an early idea of what to expect.

Caught near the Nürburgring, the 7 Series LCI appears to be a regular combustion-engine version, judging by the license plate. BMW’s plug-in hybrid and electric test cars typically carry German plates ending with an “E.” This “G70” seems to hide an Aventurine Red paint job and is likely a US-spec prototype. We’re making that assumption based on the orange side markers, which are mandatory in the United States.

If there were any doubts about whether the split headlights would remain, this further confirms that BMW will retain the quirky layout. The same will be true for the second-generation X7 arriving in 2027, but as far as we know, no other models will adopt this look. Well, except for the ALPINA versions of both the large sedan and SUV.

Dare we say the front grille looks slightly smaller, although parts of the kidneys are likely blocked off by additional camouflage panels. What we can say with certainty is that the horizontal slats above the license plate are new. Speaking of which, the license plate now sits much higher than on the pre-facelift 7 Series.

The rear is unlikely to change as dramatically, but fresh taillight graphics are already peeking through the disguise. The shape and size of the rear lights are unlikely to change, as that would be too costly to implement for an LCI. The Bavarians appear keen to limit expenses after investing heavily in the 7 Series’ iDrive X and the associated tech we’ve already seen on the iX3.

BMW is reportedly starting production in July, so expect an official debut in spring or early summer. We’ve already reported on the possibility of a more powerful “B58” six-cylinder engine for the 735. In line with recent gas-powered models, the 7 Series will also drop the “i” suffix from its combustion-engine variants.

BMW may unveil the returning ALPINA version in 2026, but it likely won’t reach customers until later next year. It won’t be a V8-only affair like its predecessor, as BMW is reportedly equipping it with the updated B58. On top of that, an electric version, allegedly called the i7 70 xDrive, is said to be in the pipeline.

Photos: stephanbarral / Instagram