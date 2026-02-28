Article Summary The G12-generation BMW 7 Series returns via an aftermarket package from Manhart tailored to the V12 version.

This BMW M760Li delivers a colossal 711 horsepower from its upgraded 6.6-liter twin-turbo engine.

BMW is preparing to launch a new M760, but without the twelve-cylinder powerhouse.

Launched in early 2022, the US-only M760i Final V12 signaled the end of the line for a twelve-cylinder BMW. Although the automotive conglomerate still builds V12 engines at its Plant Hams Hall site in the UK, all of them now go into Rolls-Royce models. Since Munich has no plans to bring back the V12, not even for an ALPINA model, tuners are revisiting the previous-generation 7 Series.

Manhart is bringing the G12-generation M760Li xDrive back into the limelight with a comprehensive aftermarket package. The luxobarge’s twin-turbo, 6.6-liter “N74” engine has been massaged to deliver 711 hp and a mountain-moving 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft). There’s no word on performance figures, but it must be seriously quick. After all, even a stock car does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds.

The Bavarian bruiser reaches 190 mph (305 km/h) in factory guise, provided it has the optional M Driver’s Package. Manhart did more than just tweak the venerable V12, as it also reworked the exhaust system. This M760Li xDrive features the tuner’s stainless steel exhaust with valve control and sport downpipes for a deeper sound.

Although this car retains the stock brakes, Manhart offers better stopping power to match the V12’s extra oomph. Elsewhere, the flagship sits closer to the road thanks to a discreetly modified air suspension. The original wheels have been replaced by a custom 21-inch set, wrapped in 255/35ZR21 front and 295/30ZR21 rear meaty tires.

As if the M760Li xDrive weren’t already hugely desirable, it has been fitted with a carbon-fiber body kit. The lightweight components include front and rear spoilers and side mirror caps. Manhart’s signature stripe rounds off the exterior changes. Inside, nearly every surface is trimmed in brown and beige leather with high-end stitching.

BMW has no intention of reviving the V12, but it’s reportedly set to bring back the M760i name, minus the “i” at the end. The new M760 is rumored to enter production in March 2027 with the S68TÜ1 engine, an evolution of the mild-hybrid, twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8. It will likely replace the 760i and gain M Performance branding. Whether the addition of the “world’s most powerful letter” will translate into extra output remains unclear. As it stands, the outgoing pre-facelift 760i delivers 536 hp.

It would certainly be interesting to see a V12 swap for the G70 generation, although we haven’t heard of any tuners attempting to squeeze in an extra four cylinders. With the seventh-generation 7 Series about to enter the second half of its life cycle, there’s still plenty of time.