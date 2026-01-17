If you’re not already overwhelmed by the sheer number of in-car apps, here’s another one to add to the list. On top of the 60-plus third-party apps already available in the ConnectedDrive Store, BMW Group UK is introducing Global Player. The app delivers a broad selection of digital radio stations, along with playlists and podcasts.

Because it’s downloadable directly from the app store built into the infotainment system, there’s no need for a smartphone. Global Player isn’t limited to the Neue Klasse SUV, either. It also works in all BMWs and MINIs running the previous-generation infotainment system. More than 180,000 vehicles equipped with Operating System 9 are already compatible with the latest in-car app, and BMW expects that number to exceed 300,000 by the end of the year once 2026 iX3s start hitting the road.

Looking ahead, all Neue Klasse models will support Global Player. The second-generation iX3 will soon be joined by the i3 sedan and iX4, both slated to debut in 2026. It’s also worth noting that Neue Klasse won’t be exclusive to EVs. Essentially all new BMW models will fall under the NK umbrella, including the next 3 Series and X5, which are set to adopt iDrive X when they arrive later this year. The upcoming 7 Series facelift will likewise become part of the expanded Neue Klasse family.

Global Player does more than stream live radio. Users can rewind and pause audio and video shows or browse thousands of podcasts and curated playlists directly from the center display. The new iX3 features the largest touchscreen ever fitted to a BMW Group vehicle, measuring an imposing 17.9 inches. Accessing the content requires a BMW Digital Premium or MINI Connected Package subscription.

As with most streaming apps, Global Player supports seamless switching between devices. That means you can start a podcast in the car and continue listening at home, picking up exactly where you left off once you step out of the vehicle.

The growing roster of in-car apps underscores how modern vehicles are increasingly becoming oversized, rolling smartphones. BMW’s iDrive X is the brand’s most advanced infotainment system yet, even enabling users to play games on the 17.9-inch touchscreen using a smartphone as a controller. This feature is also available on iDrive 9 for those looking to pass the time in a more entertaining way.