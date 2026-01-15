The iX3 has been on a world tour since its premiere last September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. However, customer deliveries won’t begin until this spring. In the meantime, the electric SUV still has more stops to make. Its latest regional debut was in Slovenia, where BMW put its best foot forward by showcasing a high-end model.

Rather than sticking with the base configuration, BMW Slovenia chose to display the new iX3 with the optional M Sport Package. The most striking upgrade, however, is the choice of wheels. Codenamed “1054 M,” the 22-inch set with M branding is the largest available at launch. As with most other designs, it features a two-tone finish. Separately, a more elegant 22-inch Individual wheel is also available.

BMW appears to favor Ocean Wave Blue, as most local iX3 events have highlighted this color. If none of the initial hues appeal to you, Individual shades will be available midyear. The one we’re most eager to see is Eucalyptus Green, which, when paired with a white interior, should result in one of the most striking iX3 specifications.

As in the rest of the world, Slovenia gets the iX3 exclusively in 50 xDrive form. However, BMW has already announced that a cheaper version will go on sale in Europe before the end of the year. It will forgo the front-mounted motor in favor of a rear-wheel-drive layout and a lower price tag. BMW will likely call it the iX3 40, and may fit a smaller battery than the 108.7-kWh pack used by the dual-motor variant.

BMW charges €69,900 for the iX3 in Slovenia before any options are added. However, the configuration shown here commands a premium of at least €10,000. Opting for the M Sport Package lifts the starting price to €74,199, while the wheels add a hefty €3,902. The blue paint job is another €1,118, meaning the electric crossover gets substantially more expensive very quickly.

The iX3 is only the beginning of BMW’s Neue Klasse reboot. The brand is reviving the terminology not just for EVs, but also for models with combustion engines. Case in point: the next-generation 3 Series and i3 sedans debuting this year will both be part of the NK lineup. The portfolio is set to expand to more than 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027.

For buyers willing to sacrifice some rear headroom and cargo capacity in favor of a coupe-like profile, the iX4 isn’t far behind. We’ve already seen it undergoing testing ahead of a debut later in 2026. Earlier this week, we learned that BMW stopped producing the combustion-engined X4 in November. The electric iX4 will effectively take its place in the lineup when it arrives this year.