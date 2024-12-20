In this video, we take a closer look at the BMW iDrive 9 system, available in the latest models like the BMW X3. The latest BMW Operating System, until the Neue Klasse OS arrives next year, iDrive 9 introduces a new era of connectivity, user interface design, and personalization. In this guide, we will not only explore its important features but also provide you with some handy tips and tricks to get the most out of this cutting-edge technology.

BMW’s iDrive 9 represents a significant evolution in the brand’s in-car technology, enhancing user experience through a more intuitive interface and advanced functionalities. This latest iteration is built on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) platform, enabling a broader range of apps and services, improved performance, and greater flexibility in software updates. One of the standout features of iDrive 9 is the “QuickSelect” functionality, designed to streamline user interactions by minimizing the need for navigating through multiple submenus. This “zero-layer” interface presents primary functions as large vertical widgets on the home screen, allowing users to access desired features with minimal effort, thereby enhancing safety and convenience.

The rollout of iDrive 9 was initially focused on BMW’s compact models. The BMW X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer were among the first to receive this system, with production models from November 2023 equipped with the new technology. Future models, including the new X2 and next-generation 1 Series, also embraced the iDrive 9 Operating System. The latest car to get the new OS was the BMW M5 Sedan and M5 Touring.

It’s important to note that iDrive 9 requires specific hardware, including a new head unit, to support its advanced features. As a result, existing models equipped with iDrive 8 cannot be upgraded to iDrive 9 via software updates. However, BMW continues to support these vehicles with regular over-the-air updates to enhance functionality within the capabilities of the existing hardware. Here is a comprehensive video showing the functionalities of iDrive 9: