These are some of the most exciting times for BMW fans. Between now and the end of next year, nearly the entire lineup will be updated. Some models are switching to a new generation, while others are receiving a mid-cycle facelift. The 5 Series and M5 fall into the latter category, with their LCI models arriving sometime next year.

In the meantime, BMW has already been spotted testing prototypes on multiple occasions. The newer test cars appear different from those seen in the initial spy photos. Whether the camouflage is playing tricks on us or Munich has rushed through a redesign remains unclear. Regardless, our exclusive rendering shows the 5 Series flagship without the full Neue Klasse treatment.

The M5 spied toward the end of last year seemed to hide an evolutionary look. It did away with the earlier and more radical makeover. Our design exercise builds on the latest spy images as we attempt to peel back the camouflage to reveal the design underneath. It remains an unofficial rendering, but it offers a clearer idea of what to expect.

If the latest images are any indication, BMW is retaining the current grille design with separate kidney elements. That saicausedprototype gsuggestedthe kidneys were slightly smaller, though this may have been an illusion created by the extra layers of camouflage. What’s certain is that the test car featured fully redesigned headlights, closely aligned with those of the next-gen 3 Series and i3.

This may be the ideal compromise. After all, it’s still just a facelift, so sweeping styling changes would be excessive. The sleeker headlights evoke the Neue Klasse look, while the kidney grille preserves familiarity with the current M5.

The LCI is unlikely to alter the side profile, aside from possible new exterior colors and wheel designs. At the rear, updates should be limited to subtle bumper revisions and fresh taillight graphics. The 5 Series and M5 prototypes photographed in recent months may have included additional changes, but BMW’s heavy camouflage prevented a clearer look.

Even if the 2028 M5 takes a conservative, evolutionary approach on the outside, the interior is expected to be nothing short of revolutionary. BMW has committed to rolling out iDrive X across 40+ cars, which means a large central display. On the new iX3, the display measures 17.9 inches and is paired with Panoramic Vision, a pillar-to-pillar windshield projection featuring three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight and six customizable widgets to the right.

The M5 facelift is all but confirmed to lose the traditional iDrive rotary controller and gain an optional front-passenger display. The “G90” sedan and “G99” wagon are also said to adopt more Alcantara trim and could borrow the new 3D head-up display from the 2027 iX3.

Still, patience will be required. M5 LCI production is unlikely to begin before mid-2027, pointing to an official debut more than a year away.