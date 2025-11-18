Automakers appear to be in a race to one-up each other in terms of screens. After putting a 31.3-inch display in the back of the 7 Series and in China’s long-wheelbase 5 Series, BMW has launched the new iX3 with iDrive X featuring a 17.9-inch touchscreen in the front. Additionally, a pillar-to-pillar windscreen projection called Panoramic Vision is heading to virtually all models.

Arch-rivals Audi and Mercedes have taken a step forward by incorporating an additional display specifically for the front passenger. BMW has yet to firmly commit to going down this road, only saying there’s “huge demand” for passenger screens. A couple of months ago, Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President UI/UX Development, told us customers are asking for it:

“You know, there’s a huge demand. People are asking for that. I want to have a dedicated screen for consuming content. There is room. So, you can think about that.”

It appears that the first BMWs with a passenger screen are arriving sooner than we thought. Initial reports claimed the facelifted 5 Series, due in 2027, would lead the way. However, the first models are allegedly launching as early next year. A reputable insider from the Bimmer Post forums claims that the new X5 “G65” and the 7 Series “G70” LCI will both gain the supplementary screen.

BMW has announced that the duo will officially premiere in 2026, but without providing details about the SUV or sedan. We can say with certainty that the X5 and 7 are getting the new iDrive X infotainment with Panoramic Vision. We’ve been reporting on the possibility of seeing passenger screens in production cars since January. It’s increasingly likely that it’ll happen, but only in bigger vehicles where the dashboards have enough room for another display.

But Durach told us BMW wants to steer clear of creating too much distraction for the driver. Perhaps the passenger screen will be small and/or its content won’t be visible from the driver’s seat, as is the case with cars from rival brands, due to safety concerns.

Some would argue that these displays are redundant, as they mostly replicate what’s visible on the main touchscreen, located just a few inches away. As long as BMW makes this an option and doesn’t force it into all cars, we don’t see a problem. If it’s coming to the next X5, we can extrapolate and assume the X7 “G67” will also have it when it launches in 2027. We wouldn’t rule it out from the X6 “G66” either, but the swoopy SUV isn’t due until 2028.

Source: Bimmer Post