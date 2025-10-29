Mattel, AirConsole, and BMW have teamed up to release Hot Wheels: Xtreme Overdrive, a new game built specifically for BMW’s in-car entertainment system. It’s available now through AirConsole and gives drivers and passengers a way to race Hot Wheels cars on the car’s central display while the vehicle is parked.

The game includes eight Hot Wheels models plus one based on the BMW iX3. One of the tracks is called “Panoramic Drive.” The collaboration between BMW and Mattel will stay exclusive to BMW cars until June 2026.

How To Play

Players connect their phones as controllers by scanning a QR code that appears on the car’s infotainment screen. Once paired, the phone acts as the gamepad. Up to four people can play at once, making it a social experience designed for short breaks or downtime — not for use while driving. If the car starts moving, the game shuts off automatically.

Gameplay is straightforward. You pick a car, choose a track, and race. There are quick races, multi-race cups, and a custom mode for building your own course lineup. Points earned in races can be used to unlock and personalize cars, including classic Hot Wheels designs.

Expanding the AirConsole Platform

BMW’s collaboration with N-Dream, the company behind AirConsole, started in 2022. Since then, the catalog of games for BMW vehicles has grown to more than 30 titles. It covers racing, arcade, puzzle, and party games from publishers like Sony Pictures, Team 17, Mattel, and Bandai Namco. Well-known options include Overcooked, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, UNO Car Party!, and PAC-MAN Championship Edition.

AirConsole is currently supported in BMW and MINI models running iDrive 9 with the BMW Digital Premium or MINI Connected Package, and in models with iDrive 8.5 and the ConnectedDrive Professional package. It will also be available in future vehicles running BMW’s next-generation iDrive X, starting with the new BMW iX3.

