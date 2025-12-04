In our review of the new iX3, we noted that some features we’d expect aren’t available at launch. For a luxury car, not having heated rear seats is a surprising miss. However, BMW will fix that in only a few months. Starting in March 2026, electric SUVs rolling off the Debrecen assembly line will warm your bum as long as you tick the box on the options list.

That’s not all the iX3 is getting. From the same month, BMW will offer roof rails for its first modern Neue Klasse model, extending practicality beyond what the two cargo compartments can accommodate. According to a company insider familiar with Munich’s plans, vehicles assembled from March will also get “new charging hardware.” However, it’s unclear what that entails.

From July, BMW will add new wheel designs and Individual colors, while an upgraded wireless charging tray is coming to vehicles produced from November. A far more important upgrade is scheduled for March 2027, when an adaptive M suspension will become an option.

There’s still no word about ventilated seats or air suspension. You might have to step up to the larger iX5 arriving next year. An even bigger iX7 with three-row seating is due in 2027, followed by an iX6 in 2028. These three electric SUVs will likely make the iX redundant. Consequently, the polarizing EV will be axed in mid-2028 without a second generation.

We also wouldn’t hold our breath for an opening sunroof, as the iX3 is likely to be sold only with a fixed panoramic glass roof. The iDrive controller is gone, and so are separate buttons for the climate controls. You’d better get used to the new interior layout since it’s coming to 40 models by late 2027.

If you’d rather stick with BMW’s defining body style, the sedan, an i3 is coming in 2026 alongside the eighth-generation 3 Series. Recent spy shots of a first-ever iX4 strongly suggest a coupe-SUV is also planned to break cover next year. An i3 Touring is likely not far behind.

