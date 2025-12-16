BMW is busy as a bee. Whether it’s working on a facelift or a next-generation model, there’s always something brewing in Munich. However, the company appears to be changing its modus operandi for its smallest crossover. If these spy shots are any indication, the iX1 will seemingly skip the Life Cycle Impulse. Instead, it could head straight to the next generation.

Although this is not the first time car paparazzi have caught the “NB5,” we hadn’t seen a prototype’s interior until now. Predictably, the second-generation iX1 will receive a radically different cabin compared to the current model. While the layout is all-new, it already looks instantly familiar. BMW is seemingly carrying over most of the interior elements from the larger iX3.

The tablet-style center touchscreen dominates the fully redesigned dashboard. It’s hard to tell whether it’s any smaller than the iX3’s display, which measures a stately 17.9 inches. As expected, the digital instrument cluster has been wiped from the dash. An optional 3D head-up display inherited from the larger crossover may be hidden under the cloth.

The iX1 Will Feature Panoramic Vision Technology

The black band at the base of the windshield confirms the new iX1 will get Panoramic Vision. If you’re unfamiliar with BMW’s marketing jargon, it’s a pillar-to-pillar projection. There are three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight to replace the instrument cluster. The next six are customizable via the touchscreen, allowing the driver to effectively drag and drop the information they want displayed.

Also lifted straight from the new iX3 is the switchgear for the few remaining physical controls. The small gear selector appears to be identical as well, with all conventional controls resting on a traditional center console. Some will be disappointed to see that the tip of the center console no longer “floats,” as BMW is reverting to a more conventional layout.

As always with prototypes, don’t judge the quality of the materials used inside. The armrest looks like it’s made from cheap plastic, but that won’t be the case for the production-ready vehicle. BMW also made an effort to hide the door cards and the passenger-side dashboard, suggesting those areas will be redesigned as well.

Eagle-eyed readers will also spot an interior camera at the bottom of the rearview mirror. It’s a sign the future iX1 will likely get the iX3’s City Assistant functionality. It can detect traffic lights and automatically stop at a red light. When the light turns green, the vehicle drives off only if the camera detects that you’re paying attention to the road. The camera is also useful for taking photos or recording videos.

The New BMW iX1 Isn’t Launching Until Late 2027

That’s all we’re able to see so far from these first spy shots showing the new iX1’s interior. The “NB5” isn’t coming anytime soon, though. We hear production won’t start until November 2027, possibly at the same Regensburg plant in Germany where the current model is made. BMW has already confirmed it’ll build a Neue Klasse model at the site in eastern Bavaria, so it could very well be the next iX1.

If you’d rather stick to the conventionally powered X1, the “U11” is apparently not switching generations. It’s believed to go through the usual Life Cycle Impulse, with vehicles assembled from July 2027. Doing so would align the ICE crossover’s design with its electric cousin, even though the two are likely to be different underneath the Neue Klasse skin.

The new iX1 should transition to BMW Group’s Gen6 electric motors and batteries. While the current model has a maximum charging power of 130 kW, its replacement should perform much better, especially since the iX3 tops out at 400 kW. The new round battery cells with improved energy density will definitely unlock many more miles of range.

As it stands, the current iX1 goes 473 kilometers (294 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle for the single-motor eDrive20. The dual-motor xDrive30 is rated at 438 kilometers (272 miles). While today’s iX1 with a single electric motor is front-wheel drive, its replacement will switch to a RWD layout.

The all-new iX1 and facelifted X1 are just two of around 40 models launching by late 2027.