BMW has reached a major milestone at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, where the 500,000th vehicle has just rolled off the assembly line. The half-million mark comes only six years after the facility officially opened, underscoring its growing role within BMW’s global production network.

The milestone car is a striking BMW M2 CS finished in Velvet Blue — an exclusive color for the top of the line M2 model. The limited-run coupe entered production in August 2024 alongside the new M2 Racing variant. Before its debut, BMW tested a prototype of the M2 CS at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where it became the fastest compact production car to ever lap the legendary German circuit.

Harald Gottsche, President and CEO of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí, described the milestone as a moment of pride for the entire workforce. “We proudly celebrate the production of the 500,000th vehicle at our plant, an M2 CS Velvet Blue. This milestone reflects the commitment and passion of our entire team, which drives the quality and innovation that distinguish BMW every day,” he said.

San Luis Potosi Makes 2 and 3 Series Models, Alongside the M2

Located in the municipality of Villa de Reyes, the San Luis Potosí plant began operations in June 2019 with production of the BMW 3 Series Sedan — a core model for the brand worldwide. In September 2021, the facility added the 2 Series Coupe to its portfolio, followed by the high-performance M2, which joined the line in December 2022.

In September, it recorded a 15.5 percent increase in activity compared to the same month last year, driven by significant gains in production for the 2 Series, M2, and 3 Series. Demand in the United States has been particularly strong, with combined sales of the 2 Series and M2 climbing more than 40 percent during the first three quarters of 2025 compared to the previous year.

Today, the San Luis Potosí facility employs roughly 3,700 people and has an annual production capacity of up to 175,000 units. Beyond its output, it’s also a showcase for BMW’s latest manufacturing innovations. The site features one of the company’s most sustainable paint shops, which operates without discharging process wastewater, and integrates advanced robotics, digital twins, and predictive maintenance systems as part of BMW’s iFACTORY strategy.

BMW has also confirmed that the Mexican plant will play a key role in its electrification plans. The company is investing around €800 million to expand operations and prepare for local production of high-voltage batteries and future Neue Klasse electric vehicles starting in 2027. Of that amount, about €500 million will fund a new 85,000-square-meter battery assembly facility on site.