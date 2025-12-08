BMW’s Neue Klasse development program is accelerating, and the latest evidence comes from Northern Sweden. A fresh set of photos shows the 2026 BMW i3 electric sedan (codename NA0) undergoing deep-winter testing, likely near Arjeplog where BMW has been evaluating cold-weather durability for decades. What makes this sighting noteworthy is the lighter camouflage: for the first time, portions of the production headlights and more body surfacing are visible, signaling that the i3 is transitioning from early mule to near-production prototype.

This model will serve as BMW’s all-electric successor to the 3 Series, but it isn’t built on a modified version of the current G20 3 Series. Instead, it rides on the Neue Klasse platform, a purpose-built EV architecture designed from the ground up for efficiency, software integration, and performance.

Production Begins July 2026 in Munich

Series production is scheduled to begin in July 2026 at BMW’s Munich Plant, which is being retooled into a dedicated EV facility. U.S.-spec models should start rolling off the line in November 2026. A performance-focused i3 M60 xDrive is planned for spring 2027.

Although BMW has not officially confirmed the trim structure, early product planning points to a multi-tiered lineup spanning everything from a single-motor entry version to a high-output M60 xDrive flagship. The i3 50 xDrive is widely expected to be the launch variant in the United States, with i3 40 xDrive and M60 models joining in the months after its debut.

New Batteries and Motors

Under the skin, the i3 features BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive system. This new generation introduces cylindrical battery cells, an 800-volt electrical architecture, and revised electric motors. The improvements are substantial: BMW claims significantly higher energy density, faster charging, and greater overall drivetrain efficiency compared to today’s prismatic-cell systems. In the iX3, the same battery technology supports peak charging rates of up to 405 kW and adds roughly 350 kilometers WLTP (175 miles EPA) in about ten minutes under ideal conditions.

The i3 Sedan, benefiting from sleeker aerodynamics and a lower center of gravity, is expected to match or exceed the SUV’s range which is 800 km WLTP and 400 miles EPA. North American models will use the NACS port, enabling access to Tesla’s Supercharger network from launch.

Brand New Interior Design

Inside, the i3 will showcase BMW’s next step in digital design: the new iDrive X operating system. The interface is cleaner and more intuitive, supported by BMW’s Panoramic Vision display that projects key information across the lower portion of the windshield. A large 17.9-inch central display anchors the cabin, and the redesigned steering wheel incorporates haptic controls to reduce screen dependency. Materials will reflect BMW’s expanding push toward sustainability, with renewable fabrics, lightweight structures, and a lighting concept similar to the iX3.

Slightly Different Proportions Than The Gasoline 3 Series

The exterior of this prototype reveals more than previous sightings. The headlights appear far closer to production, adopting the slim, horizontal profile of the concept vehicle. The kidneys sit low and wide, integrated more naturally into the front fascia rather than dominating it. The retractable door handles, smoothed-out body lines, and new aerodynamic wheel designs point toward a shape optimized for efficiency without losing the stance expected of a sport sedan.

The camouflage still hides the final rear-quarter surfaces and the interpretation of the Hofmeister kink, but the overall proportions make it clear that BMW intends this to be the electric counterpart to the classic 3 Series silhouette. The ICE 3 Series is still expected to have a slightly longer hood in order to accommodate four and six-cylinder engines.

The i3 enters a segment that has matured rapidly. BMW is aiming directly at the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, and the next wave of compact electric sedans from Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The i3 50 xDrive is positioned to compete with the Model 3 Long Range in both performance and pricing, while the M60 xDrive will take on higher-output rivals such as the Model 3 Performance and the Lucid Air Pure.

A starting price around $50,000 in the United States would place the i3 squarely where the 330i sits today — a strategic move that maintains familiarity for customers sliding from internal combustion to electric.