The new BMW 7 Series is about as pioneering as it is polarizing. With its more chiseled exterior design comes a variety of new technology inside, courtesy of a new iDrive system inherited from the Neue Klasse cars. BMW pulled back the sheet on the car less than 24 hours ago at a location the brand thought perfectly appropriate for: Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, New York. The opulent surroundings prove a perfect match for the facelifted 7 Series’ uncompromising design.

The BMW 7 Series: Live in America

BMW’s refreshed flagship sedan marks a turning point for the brand. It’s the first of BMW’s “traditional” models to receive the Neue Klasse makeover, and, according to the brand itself, “the proof point for everything that follows.” One look inside tells you all you need about the Neue Klasse’s influence on the 7er. The absence of a traditional gauge cluster and presence of BMW’s Panoramic Display and a clean, 17.9-inch center display are clear giveaways. But even from the outside, a design shift is evident. Sharper angles, narrower and modernized taillights, and a slimmer grille inch the G70 7 Series towards the Neue Klasse models.

So, why New York? Well for one, the Big Apple has always been a popular place for the 7 Series. Not only is there a surplus of wealthy buyers in the area, but the NYC metro is home to countless car services that often utilize the 7 Series for taxi duty. BMW has decidedly more philosophical reasons, too.

“New York has always been a place where the world arrives,” offers Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO of BMW of North America. “Only an iconic location such as Grand Central Terminal could serve as a fitting backdrop for the world premiere of an icon like the BMW 7 Series. This is not just a new model, it’s a whole transformation.” Grand Central Terminal is one of the most iconic locales in the city. That history, combined with the obvious aesthetic appeal, makes it all the more appropriate.

The 7 Series Premier is Just the Beginning

BMW said it themselves: the 7 Series is only the start of a larger movement. Across the lineup, Neue Klasse designs will begin to feel like the norm. Next up is the G65 BMW X5 as the nameplate enters an entirely new generation. In the meantime, enjoy our pictures from the premier and see the 2027 BMW 7 Series right in its element.