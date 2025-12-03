About a month ago, BMW confirmed plans to debut the next-generation X5 (G65) in 2026. However, this spicy M Performance flavor reportedly won’t be among the launch models. The M60 is said to enter production in April 2027, so V8 fans will have to be patient. In the meantime, spy shots taken at Brussels Airport show a camouflaged prototype resting on a trailer.

The X5 M60 caught in transit flaunts the quad exhaust system reserved for M Performance models. If the G95 rumors prove accurate, the full-fat X5 M will adopt the same aggressive design when it arrives later this decade. Beyond the pure-combustion variants, BMW will sell a plug-in hybrid X5 M60e and even a fully electric iX5 M70.

Up-close images captured while the test vehicle was being transported in Belgium reveal a Neue Klasse-inspired design lurking beneath the swirl camo. Although it may look like an oversized iX3 at first glance, we’re confident BMW has worked to differentiate the two luxury SUVs. Even so, the front end will likely share strong visual cues with the smaller crossover. Expect a retro-flavored vertical grille, mercifully without the obnoxious proportions.

The jury is still out on whether the fifth-generation model will keep the split tailgate. This prototype appears to have a black strip suggesting a dual-piece arrangement, but some claim the next X5 will drop the handy feature. And while these spy shots depict a combustion-powered version, the electric iX5 will follow the same general template. The same goes for the other two models confirmed for next year: the 3 Series and i3.

Car paparazzi also managed to peek inside, where BMW has covered most of the cabin. Even so, the new iDrive X is nearly impossible to conceal. On the iX3, the central touchscreen measures a generous 17.9 inches. You’ll also notice a black band at the base of the windshield, designated for the Panoramic Vision projection. That’s why there’s no traditional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Although still a work in progress, it’s already clear how dramatically the X5 is evolving. Inside and out, it will have little stylistic overlap with today’s G05. You can also kiss the iDrive rotary controller goodbye, as BMW continues phasing out the dial on each new model.

Despite looking all-new, the next X5 will retain the tried-and-tested CLAR architecture. The familiar platform will again support the usual inline-six gas and diesel engines, a brawny V8, and plug-in hybrids. The fully electric iX5 is likely to adopt BMW’s Gen6 battery tech, and we’re curious whether the PHEV will also adopt round cells.

For a limited number of markets, BMW will also offer a hydrogen fuel-cell variant: the iX5 60H xDrive, due in 2028 as part of a joint effort with Toyota.

Photos: drivegreen_livegreen / Instagram