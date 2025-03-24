BMW is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series this year, so we at BMWBLOG are delving into the model’s storied history and its contribution to the automaker’s success. We’ve already looked at the past generations—from the E21 to the F30. The E30 (second generation) and the E46 (fourth generation) remain the enthusiasts’ favorites, but the E90 and the F30 made great strides towards digitalization, sustainability and luxury.

That said, today we’ll review the present-generation 3 Series, designated the G20. The latter has been in production since 2019 and is available in sedan (including long-wheelbase) and estate body styles. Similar to its predecessor, the coupe and convertible models are marketed under the 4 Series nameplate (G22).

Fixing the F30’s Defects



Remember that the most significant change with the F30 was the increased emphasis on luxury, with more sophisticated interiors, greater personalization options and mechanical improvements such as ride refinement. However, some BMW followers argued that these ‘upgrades’ diluted the 3 Series’ performance DNA.

Needless to say, the Bavarian automaker addressed those concerns with the G20. Based on the CLAR architecture, the seventh-generation 3 Series’ chassis is more dynamic than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the steering response, suspension, and powertrain have also been revised for greater responsiveness. In fact, some say the G20’s fun-to-drive factor is comparable to earlier 3 Series generations such as the E46.

Of course, the F30 was by no means an unappealing car—after all, it achieved 2.6 million sales. As yet, its softer handling did hurt BMW’s brand equity, especially considering the advances made by the Audi A4 and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the arrival of new competitors like the Alfa Romeo Giulia (which won the 2018 MotorTrend Car of the Year award).

Performance Specs

Moving on to specifications, in the United States, the G20 is offered in two variants—the 330i and the M340i. The 330i produces 255 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds, which is more than adequate for daily driving. On the other hand, the M340i generates 386 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds.

For those wanting even more performance, there is the M3 (G80), which is available with all-wheel drive for the first time. While the base M3 produces 473 horsepower, the M3 Competition xDrive has an output of 523 horsepower and achieves a 0 to 60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds. For reference, these figures are comparable to the Porsche 911 Carrera S, which produces 473 horsepower and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds.

Regarding pricing, the 330i starts at $45,950, the M340i at $60,200, and the M3 at $76,700. Notably, a well-equipped M3 Competition xDrive with the Carbon Package costs over $100,000, although that is still less than the 911 Carrera ($120,100) or the 911 Carrera S ($146,400).

Electrification and Tech

In overseas markets, the G20 is also available in plug-in hybrid and all-electric configurations. The latter, badged the i3 and intended exclusively for the Chinese market, features a 70 kWh battery that offers 282 horsepower and 327 miles of range.

In case you are wondering, for American buyers, BMW has the i4 in this segment. Priced at $57,900, it was the highest-ranked premium car in J.D. Power’s Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study and also BMW’s best-selling M model (i4 M50).

Additionally, the G20 is also equipped with advanced tech features, including iDrive 8.5, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, intelligent personal assistant, head-up display, and various driver assistance systems.

Best in Class?



So in conclusion, the G20 provides an excellent blend of comfort, performance, digitization and efficiency, and despite growing competition, it remains the class leader. Plus, further improvements in tech and electrification will be made with the eighth-generation G50/Neue Klasse-based i3 sedan next year.