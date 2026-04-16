Article Summary The pillar-to-pillar screen sets the electric C-Class apart from the regular versions powered by combustion engines.

Mercedes calls it the most spacious and sportiest C-Class ever.

The car is built on a dedicated EV platform rather than sharing the architecture with the gas-fueled C-Class.

When BMW introduced the new iX3, Mercedes tried to steal its spotlight by releasing images of the electric GLC on the very same day. The iX3 has since been joined by the i3, and the three-pointed star now has a direct rival waiting in the wings. Previewed today ahead of its world premiere on April 20, the electric C-Class features a radical yet familiar interior.

Much like the electric GLC, the first C-Class without a combustion engine gets a pillar-to-pillar screen. Although cars with generous screen real estate typically use individual displays placed side by side, this is a single-piece setup. Mercedes isn’t willing to disclose its size just yet, but it likely isn’t far off the GLC’s gargantuan 39.1-inch display. We wouldn’t be surprised if it shares the same diagonal.

For now, Mercedes isn’t going into detail about technical specifications. However, the three-pointed star does say the C-Class EV is built on a dedicated electric platform. BMW made a similar move with the i3, which rides on the Neue Klasse architecture instead of sharing the CLAR platform with the next-generation 3 Series (G50). However, the previous i3 Sedan, sold exclusively in China, was based on the same platform as its gasoline-powered counterpart.

Logic suggests the electric C-Class will borrow the GLC’s 94-kWh battery pack. In the SUV, it delivers up to 713 kilometers (443 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle. As seen with the i3, a sedan’s sleeker shape typically translates to greater efficiency than an equivalent crossover.

The new BMW i3 is rated at up to 900 kilometers (560 miles) on a single charge, whereas the iX3 tops out at 805 kilometers (500 miles). Similarly, the electric C-Class is expected to surpass its SUV sibling in range. Like the i3 sedan, the electric C-Class should arrive in rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations with single- and dual-motor versions.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius calls it the “most spacious and most intelligent C-Class ever.” The superlatives don’t stop there, as it’s also described as the “best and sportiest C-Class ever.” Interestingly, the car has apparently been “shaped by extensive customer feedback,” although it remains to be seen whether most buyers actually favor the all-screen layout. Some physical buttons remain, but, as in the i3, the center console is largely devoid of them.

Whether a wagon version will follow to rival the i3 Touring remains unclear. As a refresher, Mercedes already offers an electric CLA Shooting Brake. The C-Class EV will debut Monday during a dedicated event in South Korea, with sales likely to begin before the end of the year.