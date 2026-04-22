Article Summary Limited to China and a few other markets, the stretched BMW iX3 "NA6" has some features you won't find on the standard "NA5."

For greater comfort, it has thicker and longer rear seats with a greater recline.

The front passenger hasn't been neglected either as the seat comes with a leg rest.

It’s only April 22, but this is probably the busiest day of the year for BMW. Aside from introducing the 2027 7 Series/i7 and the new long-wheelbase i3, the wraps are also coming off the stretched iX3. Although it debuts in China ahead of the Beijing Auto Show, the extended electric SUV will also be sold in a few other markets.

We’ve already seen its redesigned door handles, introduced out of necessity to meet a new safety regulation in China. Beyond the pull-up handles shared with the i3 Long Wheelbase, its SUV twin brings several other changes compared to the regular iX3 “NA5.” Known internally as the “NA6,” the larger version appears to feature a noticeably more upscale interior.

BMW has stretched the wheelbase by 108 mm to 3,005 mm, with all the extra space benefiting rear occupants. It’s easy to see from the official images how much legroom there is in the back. Passengers sit on longer, thicker seats that can recline up to 121 degrees. You’ll also notice the plush pillows and a wireless charging pad integrated into the armrest. Additionally, BMW upgraded the ambient lighting and installed nicer Harman Kardon speaker grilles.

The rear of the center console includes controls for the heated seats, although this won’t be exclusive to the “NA6.” We’ve previously learned that heated rear seats are coming to the “NA5” as well. The burgundy-and-white upholstery further elevates the cabin, though that’s a matter of personal taste. Metallic coat hooks on the B-pillars round out the updates for rear passengers.

BMW hasn’t overlooked the front passenger either. In addition to a leg rest, there are several controls on the side of the central armrest. These physical buttons appear to offer various seat adjustments for a more comfortable position during long drives.

That’s not all, as practicality has also improved. Cargo capacity reaches 1,900 liters (67 cubic feet) with the rear seats folded, up by 150 liters (5.3 cubic feet) from the global version. Front trunk volume remains unchanged at 58 liters (2 cubic feet).

BMW claims more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) of range under China’s more lenient CLTC cycle, with 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range added after just a 10-minute charge at a station capable of delivering the full 400 kW. Like the global iX3, the Long Wheelbase will initially be offered in 50 xDrive guise.

The stretched iX3 and i3 will share the spotlight at the Beijing Auto Show alongside the new 7 Series and i7.