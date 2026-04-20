Article Summary The electric Mercedes C-Class' launch version can cover 762 kilometers on a single charge, or 138 km less than the BMW i3 50 xDrive.

Mercedes will follow up with a longer-range version offering around 800 km.

The C-Class EV's DC fast-charging at 330 kW falls short of the BMW i3's 400-kW capabilities.

Following an all-screen appetizer last week, Mercedes’ BMW i3 rival is here. It’s a complete reinvention of Stuttgart’s popular sedan, built on a dedicated electric platform and wrapped in an entirely new design. Consequently, it has little in common with the combustion-engine C-Class (W206) that the three-pointed star has been selling since 2021.

The styling, inside and out, may be all-new, yet it’s instantly recognizable. We’ve already seen this look on the electric GLC launched last year as a direct rival to the BMW iX3. Now, Mercedes is going after the i3, and just like Munich, Stuttgart is offering a single flavor at launch. The electric C-Class debuts as the C400 4Matic, positioned against the iX3 50 xDrive.

Dual electric motors draw power from a 94.5-kWh battery with 762 kilometers (473 miles) of WLTP range on a charge. If you’re in a hurry, 10 minutes at a charging station adds 325 kilometers (202 miles) of range. While the i3 50 xDrive supports up to 400-kW charging, the C400 4Matic tops out at 330 kW.

It also trails the BMW in overall range, as the i3 can travel up to 900 kilometers without recharging. However, Mercedes plans to counter with a single-motor C-Class EV that can go farther. But even the longer-range variant is expected to “only” reach around 800 kilometers. Still, these are impressive figures and further proof that range anxiety is gradually becoming a thing of the past.

The C-Class EV may lag in range and charging speed, but it makes up for it with higher output. Its dual motors produce a combined 482 hp and 800 Nm, whereas the i3 50 xDrive delivers 463 hp and 645 Nm. That said, BMW is preparing an M Performance version and a full-blown M variant. Likewise, Mercedes-AMG is expected to develop sportier versions.

Mercedes also holds an advantage in other areas. The C-Class offers air suspension and rear-wheel steering, features not available on the i3. These optional extras aim to make it the “sportiest C-Class ever,” while remaining “as smooth as an S-Class on long journeys.” Additionally, the dedicated EV platform improves interior space compared to the gas-powered model and even allows for a 101-liter front trunk.

Beyond the frunk, the two cars share another trait: a heavy reliance on screens. Mercedes takes things further with a massive 39.1-inch uninterrupted display, reserved for higher trims. Lesser versions feature three separate screens under a single pane of glass. Like the i3, the electric C-Class eliminates most conventional switchgear, replacing buttons and knobs with touch controls and voice commands.

While styling is subjective, Mercedes clearly opted for a flashier approach, embedding three-pointed stars in the headlights, taillights, and even the panoramic glass roof. The retro-inspired grille lights up, giving the C-Class EV a strong presence, while the oversized illuminated logo leaves no doubt about its identity.

Recent BMW designs aren’t exactly subtle, but the i3 is noticeably more restrained than the electric C-Class. Even its interior, with the iDrive X central display and pillar-to-pillar Panoramic Vision projection, feels less dramatic than Mercedes’ Hyperscreen setup.

Just as BMW has already expanded the iX3’s lineup with a rear-wheel-drive 40 variant likely earmarked for the i3 as well, Mercedes plans to introduce additional C-Class EV versions. Some will feature a single motor, while others will retain dual-motor setups. In BMW’s case, a full-fledged M3 counterpart has already been confirmed, arriving in 2027 with a quad-motor configuration. Moreover, an electric X3 M is also coming.

Mirroring the i3’s U.S. launch next year, the electric C-Class won’t reach the American market until 2027. Meanwhile, Mercedes and BMW will start Euro deliveries of both models before the end of the year.