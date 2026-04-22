Article Summary The new BMW i3 Long Wheelbase has semi-concealed door handles to comply with a new safety regulation in China.

An illuminated M logo lights up in the Hofmeister kink, even though this isn't an M Performance or an M car.

BMW claims the new i3 L will deliver over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of range in the CLTC cycle.

It’s been a little over four years since BMW launched the long-wheelbase i3 Sedan in China. For its successor, the luxury brand is taking a different approach to the underpinnings. Gone is the CLAR platform, replaced by Neue Klasse architecture exclusive to EVs. Premiering today ahead of the Beijing Motor Show, the “NA8” brings several changes compared to the global “NA0” version.

Finished in Isle of Man Green, the i3 has had its wheelbase stretched to more than three meters (118.1 inches). For reference, the standard i3 launching in most markets measures 2,897 mm (114.1 inches) between the axles. The extra space is likely dedicated to the rear seats, delivering greater rear legroom. Several sedans and SUVs built by BMW in China offer a more spacious cabin.

Eagle-eyed readers will also spot the semi-concealed door handles, which weren’t part of the original design. Much like the iX3 Long Wheelbase, its sedan sibling has received an emergency redesign to comply with a new safety regulation in China. Both cars were originally engineered with flush door handles, but a last-minute switch to pull-up handles was required for legal reasons.

A subtler change appears at the C-pillars, where an illuminated M logo sits next to the Hofmeister kink. However, BMW is not revealing an M Performance version, let alone a full M3. Instead, it’s the regular i3 50 L. Those variants will follow and are likely to pair that extra M badge with more aggressive styling. Expect the M3 “ZA0” to arrive as early as next year.

BMW is keeping most technical specifications under wraps for now, but it has disclosed a few key details. The i3 for China is expected to exceed 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of range on a single charge. However, that figure is based on the more lenient CLTC cycle. For context, the standard-wheelbase model targets 900 kilometers (560 miles) under WLTP and an estimated 440 miles (708 kilometers) based on BMW’s internal testing aligned with the EPA procedure.

In China, the elongated i3 will also support 400-kW charging, enabling roughly 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range in just 10 minutes. Again, that figure is based on the CLTC cycle.

BMW hasn’t said whether the i3 L will be sold outside China, but it wouldn’t be surprising. The iX3 L (NA6) is headed to “selected international markets,” four of which have already been confirmed: India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It will be interesting to see whether any of those regions will also receive the standard-wheelbase model or exclusively the L variant.