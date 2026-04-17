Article Summary The limited-run M2 CS poses for the camera in Slovakia.

All the cars BMW is making feature forged M wheels with a gold bronze finish.

Customers can pick from other colors: M Brooklyn Grey, M Portimao Blue, and Sapphire Black.

Before BMW decides whether to build an M2 CSL, the CS remains the cream of the G87 crop. Although it lacks the manual gearbox of its F87 predecessor, it’s still a hugely desirable performance coupe. Even more so in Velvet Blue, the only Individual color available. While other body finishes can be had, you’re stuck with the Gold Bronze alloys. That’s hardly a complaint on our part, as the forged wheels look stunning.

Fresh imagery from Slovakia puts the spotlight on the M2 CS, a limited-edition model for which BMW has also introduced an optional upgrade. Owners can swap the standard exhaust system for a titanium setup that sheds about 8 kilograms (nearly 18 pounds). It’s visually distinguishable by tailpipe trims made of a carbon-titanium composite.

Although BMW still hasn’t said how many M2 CS units it will build, we expect the production run to hover around 2,000 vehicles. Output at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico is expected to end sometime this summer. A few months later, assembly of a different M2 variant will begin. Yes, the long-rumored xDrive is arriving this year. Whether an all-wheel-drive M2 CS will follow remains unclear, though we wouldn’t be surprised, considering the larger M4 CS sends power to both axles.

Rest assured, the G87 isn’t going away anytime soon. BMW is reportedly set to continue production until the second half of 2029, giving the second-generation M2 roughly three more years of lifecycle. Order books will likely close earlier that year, but there’s still plenty of time to secure a build slot. We believe the manual gearbox will survive until the very end, making the M2 one of the last three-pedal BMWs in history, alongside the M4. Meanwhile, the M3 is expected to go automatic-only for the G84 generation arriving in 2028.

Hopefully, the M2 xDrive will be followed by additional derivatives. A two-seater, rear-wheel-drive M2 CSL with a manual gearbox would be an instant hit among enthusiasts and collectors alike. For now, though, we’ll have to wait and see whether M is willing to build the ultimate purist’s M2.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram