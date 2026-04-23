Article Summary The new BMW 7 Series as an M Performance model features redesigned exterior mirrors with M-colored accents and a built-in winglet.

The M760e gets standard 21-inch wheels, but this optional 22-inch set is also available.

The M Performance 7 Series lineup currently includes the M760e and i7 M70, with a V8-powered version due next year.

There was a lot to unpack yesterday when BMW introduced the 2027 7 Series simultaneously in the United States and China. Although we covered the M Performance versions, official press shots were notably absent from the gallery. Thankfully, we’ve managed to track down some images showing the M760e facelift.

With the mid-cycle update, the M Lite model gets a new grille pattern, with horizontal lines stretching across the entire width of the kidney. While the M badge is still there, it’s more subdued, adopting a gray finish that blends with the rectangular elements. BMW has also redesigned the front bumper to give it a more aggressive stance, further distinguishing the M760e from non-M models.

The changes continue along the sides, where you’ll spot the optional 22-inch wheels. While BMW offers the M760e with a standard 21-inch set, customers can go one size larger. It’s actually the first time in the 7 Series’ history that the car can be ordered with 22-inch wheels straight from the factory.

The M badge is gone from the front fenders, indirectly replaced by M-colored accents on the redesigned side mirrors. The outer extremities of the mirror caps have built-in winglets that accentuate the vehicle’s generous width. Look closer, and you’ll still find an M badge etched into the quarter glass ahead of the Hofmeister kink.

Attached below is an official video with BMW M boss Frank van Meel taking us on a tour of the M760e. As you’d expect, the i7 M70 will look almost identical, as will next year’s third M Performance version. The latter will feature a V8 engine, replacing the 760i sold in select markets during the pre-LCI years.

BMW intends to sell the eight-cylinder model in Europe as well. It’s likely to carry the M760 name, although nothing is official yet. Details remain scarce, but an evolution of the twin-turbo 4.4-liter “S68” unit seems plausible. Given the M Performance branding, it could deliver more power than the 536 hp offered by the now-defunct 760i.

The six-cylinder M760e and the future V8-powered model will share this quad exhaust system and will be the only 7 Series variants with visible tips. Elsewhere, BMW’s updated roundel no longer features the blue outer ring, and the model badging has been blacked out. A resculpted rear bumper with thinner vertical reflectors rounds off the exterior changes.

Beyond the updates applied across the 7 Series range, the facelifted M760e gains new door sills with M branding and revised shift paddles with red outer edges. The redesigned steering wheel, complete with Boost and M Mode buttons, is also hard to miss. Carbon fiber accents and glossy black trim complete the look.

Aside from the visual changes, the M760e also packs more power than its predecessor. While it retains the inline-six engine and electric motor, combined output now stands at 603 horsepower, up by 40 hp. Total torque remains unchanged at 800 Newton-meters (590 lb-ft).

Thanks to the extra output, the electrified full-size luxury sedan now accelerates from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.2 seconds, shaving a tenth off the pre-facelift model. Flat out, it’ll do an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h).

The BMW M760e facelift will go on sale in Germany from November, with a base price of €159,900. Meanwhile, order books for the €182,400 i7 M70 will open on May 28.