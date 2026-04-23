Article Summary The bigger, more luxurious iX3 for China has heated rear seats.

BMW has promised to introduce this option on the standard-wheelbase model as well.

At a later date, ventilated front seats will also be available at an extra cost.

When BMW outlined its spring updates for the European lineup in early February, the iX3 was on the list. The second-generation electric crossover gained additional body colors and a white steering wheel option. Additionally, BMW added 22-kW AC charging and 3.7-kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). However, heated rear seats were still missing.

Fast-forward to April, and the iX3 finally gets the long-awaited feature you’d expect in a luxury model. There’s a big asterisk, though, since it’s currently limited to the long-wheelbase version, aka the “NA6.” BMW unveiled the bigger version in China this week, but plans to sell it in at least four additional markets: Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and India.

The back of the center console has dedicated physical buttons to turn the heated rear seats on and off. As with most cars offering rear-seat heating, only the outer seats are equipped. BMW has previously confirmed that this feature will become available on the standard-wheelbase iX3 at some point in 2026, with South Korea expected to lead the rollout of the “NA5.”

Later in its life cycle, the iX3 will also offer optional ventilated front seats. In the meantime, the elongated version brings a few features not found on the global model. In addition to a leg rest, the front passenger seat includes physical controls to adjust the seating position. Whether these will eventually make their way to the standard-wheelbase model remains unclear, but we honestly wouldn’t hold our breath.

In a separate article, we’ve already covered in detail how the long-wheelbase iX3 differs from the version sold in most markets. From thicker rear seats to upgraded ambient lighting, the cabin appears to be a much nicer place to spend time. It’s too bad that BMW will limit the “NA6” to just a handful of regions.

This isn’t the first crossover in the segment to give Chinese customers extra perks. The combustion-powered X3 also features a longer wheelbase and enhanced equipment in “G48” form. Likewise, the X1 and even the X5 are larger and more upscale in China than their global counterparts.

Don’t expect BMW to introduce long-wheelbase sedans or SUVs in the United States, as the company’s research suggests there’s not enough demand to warrant such a decision. That said, it remains open to offering LWB models in other international markets, provided the business case makes sense.

Following the new iX3 and i3 long-wheelbase models, the next BMWs expected to receive the LWB treatment are the 3 Series “G58” and X5 “G78.”