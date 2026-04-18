Article Summary BMW ALPINA has released a teaser video to ease the wait until the new BMW Group brand actually reveals a car.

Upcoming models will slot above the most expensive BMWs without encroaching on Rolls-Royce territory.

BMW ALPINA will make its first public appearance as a brand next month at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

Although the BMW Group acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand name in early 2022, the previous agreement between the two companies didn’t expire until December 31, 2025. Since the so-called “brand activation” took effect at the start of 2026, we’ve seen a series of teasers. However, none of them have actually featured a car. The same holds true for a new official video, which focuses on the brand’s message in this new era.

Given the increasing frequency of these teasers, a BMW ALPINA–branded car is expected to break cover soon. After all, we’ve waited long enough to see how the company intends to rival the likes of Mercedes-Maybach. In the meantime, the clip reveals several familiar details, including an evolution of the classic pinstripes. The iconic badge has also been modernized without losing its essence, retaining the throttle body and crankshaft.

BMW ALPINA says it is “guided by our heritage,” a philosophy reflected in the decision to keep the signature 20-spoke wheel design and elliptical four-pipe exhaust tips. Reading between the lines, the video also suggests future models won’t clash with M cars: “We focus on speed, not sport.” In other words, expect grand touring characteristics like long-distance comfort and refinement rather than track-focused performance with bucket seats.

213,457—that’s how many M and M Performance cars BMW sold in 2025. It marked the 14th consecutive year of growth and further democratized the M badge. BMW ALPINA will take a different approach, targeting “the discerning few,” suggesting low-volume production. The cars will be assembled at existing factories, which are undergoing upgrades to accommodate more exclusive models.

There’s a certain aura surrounding this video that keeps us on edge ahead of the reveal of actual products. BMW ALPINA will make its first public appearance as a standalone brand within the BMW Group at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, held May 15–17. Hopefully, we’ll see something more tangible than these nostalgia-driven teasers.

The annual event on the shores of Lake Como has long served as a stage for the BMW Group to showcase glamorous vehicles. Recent examples like the 2025 Speedtop and 2024 Skytop come to mind. However, there have been many standout creations over the years; remember the 2008 M1 Hommage or the 2012 Zagato Coupe? In 2026, it appears the core brand will step back, allowing BMW ALPINA to take center stage.

We wouldn’t necessarily expect to see the rumored BMW ALPINA 7 Series (G72) just yet. The G70 facelift is set to debut next week at the Beijing Auto Show, so it makes sense to leave some breathing room between the two. As for the next-generation X7 (G67), its more luxurious G69 counterpart likely won’t arrive until 2028 or 2029.

Whatever BMW ALPINA has planned, its models will sit above BMW’s top-tier offerings without encroaching on Rolls-Royce territory. Meanwhile, the wait continues…