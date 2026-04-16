Article Summary The electric motors produced at the BMW Group plant in Steyr power the iX3 and i3.

BMW is shipping the electric motors to the Debrecen and Munich car assembly factories in Hungary and Germany.

The Steyr factory also builds inline-six gasoline and diesel engines.

The BMW Group Plant in Steyr built just over 8,500 electric motors last year. While that might not sound like much, production didn’t begin until summer. Output is set to be more than 12 times higher in 2026, as the Austrian factory plans to build well over 100,000 e-motors. To support the increase, a second production line is now operational, and output on the first line has also been ramped up.

These electric motors power the iX3, an electric crossover currently built exclusively in Debrecen. For now, the first modern Neue Klasse model comes with a dual-motor setup in the iX3 50 xDrive. However, a single-motor configuration, the iX3 40, will arrive in Europe in the coming months.

BMW ships electric motors from Steyr not only to Hungary but also to Germany. The i3 sedan will enter series production in August at the Munich plant. At least two more models will use motors built in Austria: the i3 Touring (confirmed for Munich) and the unannounced iX4 (likely to be assembled in Debrecen). The latter is expected to arrive first, with production slated to begin by the end of this year. The electric wagon will follow, possibly by mid-2027.

But Steyr isn’t just about electric motors. Inline-six combustion engines are also produced at the site. The turbocharged B58 gasoline and B57 diesel engines are built at BMW’s largest engine plant. In total, six assembly lines cover all types of drivetrains. Larger V8 and V12 engines are made in the UK at the Hams Hall site, where three- and four-cylinder units are also assembled.

Producing gasoline and diesel engines alongside electric motors puts the Steyr plant in a strong position for the future. Regardless of how customer preferences and regulations evolve, the factory has the flexibility to adapt. Adding a second production line for electric motors makes sense, given the iX3’s early success and the imminent arrival of the i3.

The electric crossover has already accumulated more than 50,000 orders since its launch in Europe last September. It is surprisingly outselling the combustion-engine X3 on the continent, even before the launch of the more affordable iX3 40 model. BMW is also expected to introduce an iX3 40 xDrive, combining two motors with a smaller battery. Hotter M Performance and full M variants are on the way as well.

With the i3 in the starting blocks, the Steyr factory is heading into a busy period. The sedan, with its class-leading range, has the potential to replicate the SUV’s popularity. At the same time, BMW has updated its 3.0-liter combustion engines to comply with Euro 7 regulations, safeguarding their future.