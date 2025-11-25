Deciding on the right spec for a new luxury car is never easy. Customers face a long list of customization options, making it tricky to choose the ideal build. But that’s part of the appeal of shopping in the higher-end segment, where automakers spoil buyers with extensive personalization choices.

Case in point: the new iX3 is highly configurable. BMW Spain is now showcasing just one of the many variants possible through the configurator. The electric SUV appears in front of the lens in Ocean Wave Blue with the M Sport Package. Whoever configured this build splurged on the 22-inch Individual aerodynamic wheels.

The real highlight, however, is the cabin, where the iX3 is finished in Digital White. It’s an artificial leather (Veganza) upholstery, but without the white steering wheel shown in press images. Why? It won’t be available to order until January 2026. For now, the first modern Neue Klasse is shown with the standard sports steering wheel included with the M Sport Package. A different M-branded steering wheel is offered at an additional cost.

BMW’s subtly updated logo adorns not only the new steering wheel and other familiar locations but also the front trunk’s storage lid. Lift the cover, and you’ll spot an interesting detail: the maximum payload capacity is printed inside: 10 kilograms (22 pounds). The frunk volume is 58 liters. We recently learned it has drain plugs, meaning you can fill it with ice to keep drinks cold and then remove the plug to drain the water.

At the back, the traditional cargo area offers 520 liters with the rear seats up. Fold them down, and the capacity increases to 1,750 liters. If you need even more, an optional electrically operated trailer tow hitch is available. This iX3 has it, and in the 50 xDrive launch model, it’s rated to tow a maximum of 2,000 kilograms. Logic suggests that future “40” models with less powerful motors are unlikely to match that figure.

Some interesting details you might’ve missed include the illuminated door handles and an oversized M logo projected onto the ground. There are also light strips around the charging port and grille, although the latter isn’t standard. One of the kidney grilles integrates a front-facing camera with a built-in washer, while the driver-assistance system sensors are neatly hidden behind a glossy black panel.

BMW says the iX3 is off to a strong start even before customer deliveries begin in Europe next spring. The order books already stretch well into 2026, meaning the new Debrecen plant in Hungary has a busy schedule ahead.

Photos: BMW Spain