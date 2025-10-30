While we’re waiting for next year’s 7 Series facelift, it’s business as usual at BMW. The G70 gains another region-locked special edition, this time exclusive to the Middle East. It’s based on a solid foundation, the 760i, currently the only V8-powered version of this generation. (Side note: that’ll change once ALPINA brings back its take on the 7er with eight-cylinder power.)

Much like the 7 Series itself is the star of Munich’s lineup, the Suhail Edition takes its name from a star in the constellation Argo Navis. According to BMW, Suhail symbolizes “guidance and brilliance deeply rooted in Arabian heritage.” As for what sets this 7er apart from a typical full-size luxury sedan, it sports a two-tone treatment both inside and out.

The 760i wears a sophisticated Individual finish that blends Oxid Grey metallic with Night Blue metallic. You’ll also notice the Suhail constellation motif on the rear pillars, front headrests, dashboard, and even the rear pillows. Inside, the seats are trimmed in Individual Taupe Grey/Night Blue leather, complemented by oak mirror-finish wood trim and grey-metallic high-gloss accents.

As expected from a special edition of BMW’s flagship, the 7 Series Suhail Edition is packed with luxuries. Highlights include an illuminated kidney grille, crystal-effect daytime running lights, and the Sky Lounge panoramic glass roof with integrated LED light threads. Rear-seat passengers are treated to an entertainment system featuring a 31.3-inch screen that folds down from the ceiling.

The 760i also includes the Executive Lounge package with reclining rear seats and leg rests. It’s loaded with all the bells and whistles, plus those distinctive Individual touches. All that’s missing is a V12, but that ship has long sailed. For a twelve-cylinder experience, BMW will happily point you toward a Rolls-Royce.

The Suhail Edition will likely be among the last 7 Series models to carry the “i” suffix. Starting with the Life Cycle Impulse in 2026, BMW plans to drop the letter from all gasoline-powered versions. Going forward, only fully electric models will wear the “i” badge. It’s a transition that began last year with the X3 (G45) and continued soon after with the 1 Series (F70) and 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74).