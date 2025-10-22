Tired of seeing the BMW 7 Series in the same unimaginative colors over and over again? Well, this ain’t it. A fully electric i7 in the eDrive50 specification, this silent luxobarge wears an Individual paint finish that’s among the most striking available. We’re used to seeing Sao Paulo Yellow on M cars, but whether it suits a full-size sedan is up for debate.

Personal preferences aside, it’s hard to deny that this car stands out from a mile away. As if the supersized grille and split headlights weren’t enough, this “G70” takes things further with a loud color in a sea of black and grey shades. Whoever ordered the car in the “C4H” paint code clearly wanted to make a statement.

This rear-wheel-drive i7 rides on optional 21-inch two-tone “908 M” wheels paired with the M Sport Package. The bold Sao Paulo Yellow exterior is complemented by an equally daring Smoke White leather interior.

It won’t be long before BMW shakes things up in the design department. Munich’s flagship is due for its Life Cycle Impulse next year. Although the new iX3 introduces a fresh design language, the 7 Series won’t fully adopt it. Prototypes still feature the unconventional split headlights flanking the large kidney grilles.

An old favorite is returning for the second half of the model’s life cycle. ALPINA will refine the inline-six and V8 versions, as well as the electric 7 Series. Reports suggest the i7 70 xDrive will become the first brand’s first EV in history. All three versions reportedly carry a different codename: “G72.” Expect ALPINA to offer exclusive colors and add yet another layer of customization. At a price, of course.

We’re hearing BMW plans to refresh the 7 Series starting with cars produced from July 2026. That would put the world premiere in either late spring or early summer. Meanwhile, sales remain strong in the United States, where deliveries through September climbed 23.5% to 8,531 units. The LCI could spark even greater interest among those who still prefer sedans despite the ongoing SUV craze.