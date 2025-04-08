It’s safe to say BMW took its sweet time making two-tone paint schemes a regular option for the 7 Series. It wasn’t until the current-generation G70 model that the flagship sedan from Bavaria introduced this feature in the configurator. However, the previous-gen model got the bi-color treatment for an M760i xDrive sold only in China. Looking further back, there was also Karl Lagerfeld’s special L7 based on the E38.

Fast-forward to 2025, and South Korea is getting two special editions of the 7 Series with a color combo. First up, the (takes a deep breath) BMW i7 xDrive60 M Sport Individual Two-Tone Velvet Orchid Edition uses Black Sapphire for the upper part of the body. It tries to keep the old luxury vibe alive with chrome accents while being trendy with two-tone 21-inch wheels and crystal inserts in the daytime running lights.

BMW is only making seven cars at 237.6 million won ($160,000) a pop.

The other one also has an unusually long name: BMW 750e xDrive M Sport Pro Individual Two-Tone Mauritius Blue Edition. This plug-in hybrid posh sedan combines Mauritius Blue with Oxide Grey. It has a different set of two-tone 21-inch alloys, along with black accents for the kidney grille and window surrounds.

BMW is selling 10 cars and is charging customers 236.3 million won ($160,000).

Beyond the 7er duo, South Korea is getting a 550e xDrive M Sport Pro Blue Onyx Edition. It also boasts an Individual color, Blue Onyx, along with 21-inch wheels and black details. You’ll have to fork out 122.2 million won ($83,000) for one of the 10 cars available for sale.

SUVs are represented by the X5 xDrive50e M Sport Pro Night Blue Edition and X6 xDrive40i M Sport Pro Special Edition in Night Blue and Frozen Pure Grey, respectively. Both ride on stately 22-inch wheels and share dark body accents. BMW is making 20 examples of each. It’s charging 147.5 million won ($100,000) for the X5 and 141.3 million won ($95,700) for its swoopy sibling.

