Ever since the original Phantom debuted in 1925, it has been regarded as the definitive flagship luxury sedan. A century and eight generations later, Rolls-Royce is marking the milestone with an even more opulent edition. The Centenary Private Collection adds gold accents inside and out, making an already lavish car even more extravagant.

For starters, the Spirit of Ecstasy on the long, imposing hood is crafted from solid 18-carat gold. The figurine features a bespoke design inspired by the first statuette that adorned the Phantom I a century ago. Below it, the RR badge combines 24-carat gold with white enamel, a recurring theme echoed on the front fenders and trunk lid.

Each disc-style wheel incorporates 25 lines, symbolizing the limited run of 25 cars. Rolls-Royce even notes that the total of 100 lines across all four wheels marks the model’s 100th anniversary. The black-and-white two-tone body references the Phantom II sold between 1929 and 1935. It’s a fittingly opulent tribute, even by Rolls-Royce standards.

The interior is equally spectacular, drawing inspiration from a 1926 “Phantom of Love” commission. It’s the first Rolls-Royce to feature 3D marquetry and 3D ink layering, paired with the brand’s most intricate woodwork yet. The Piano Black veneer sprinkled with gold dust complements a rotary dial plated in 24-carat gold.

The Starlight Headliner alone contains 440,000 stitches, while another 160,000 were used for the rear seats. Laser etching on the front seats depicts defining moments in the Phantom’s lineage. Even the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 gets the golden treatment, with 24-carat detailing on its engine cover.

Too much? That’s for you to decide. What’s certain is that all 25 units have already been spoken for. That’s despite an eye-watering price tag of £2.5 million (around $3.3 million at current exchange rates).

Photos: Rolls-Royce