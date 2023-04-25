Announced at the beginning of the year, the Bundesliga pilot application now works on the Theatre Screen inside the latest-generation BMW 7 Series. Previously, owners of the G70 were able to watch games only on the 14.9-inch display in the front, but going forward, they can relax in the back seat and enjoy the games from the 31.3-inch display mounted on the ceiling.

It gets better as Bundesliga content can now also be streamed by using the BMW Bundesliga In-Car App offered only in the company’s flagship model by accessing the built-in Fire TV app store of the optionally available Theatre Screen. By having support for 5G connectivity, the German luxury brand promises optimal streaming.

Since it would represent a major distraction to the driver, it’s not possible to watch games on the display up front while the car is moving. That’s not a problem if you’re sitting in the back as the large screen is fully functional at all times. The app not only provides access to livestreams but also to short clips that are automatically generated using algorithms that rely on artificial intelligence to detect the game’s highlights.

Only the 7 Series and its electric i7 sibling are available with a Theatre Screen, but the Bundesliga app is coming to other cars equipped with the iDrive 8 and its curved display. Since March 2023, BMW has been manufacturing the iX electric SUV to support the technology, with the X5, X6, and X7 following this month.

The app is available only in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland but other countries will follow: Belgium, Brazil, France, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, USA.

The pilot program is scheduled to run until 31 March 2024. Hopefully, other football leagues will be supported in the future, and ideally, other high-profile sports as well such as basketball or tennis.

Source: BMW