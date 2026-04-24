Article Summary The iX3 NA6 not only has a longer wheelbase but a far more upmarket interior.

Ventilated and massaging seats, along with upgraded ambient lighting are some of the improvements over the iX3 NA5.

The stretched version also gains a wireless charging pad in the rear central armrest.

As if the rest of the world wasn’t envious enough of China’s new iX3 Long Wheelbase, BMW is giving us even more reasons to lust after the “NA6.” Compared to the regular “NA5” sold in most markets, the larger version also has ventilated and massaging seats. The surprising announcement came just hours ago from R&D boss Joachim Post during the press conference on the opening day of the 2026 Beijing Auto Show.

When we dissected the electric SUV’s interior earlier this week, we noticed physical buttons on the side of the front center console to adjust the passenger seat. By the way, it has a leg rest you won’t find on the global model. We don’t know whether all seats are cooled and feature a massaging function, or whether only the front or rear seats get those features. We do know the Long Wheelbase model is the first to offer heated rear seats, which are also coming to the international version. BMW has also said ventilated seats will become an option on the “NA5,” but once again, China gets them first.

Sticking with seats, rear passengers get thicker, larger cushions with greater recline and headrest pillows. Of course, there’s also more legroom after stretching the wheelbase by 108 mm to 3,005 mm. BMW also gives the China-spec iX3 better ambient lighting, higher-quality speaker grilles, a wireless charging pad between the rear seats, and metallic coat hooks on the B-pillars.

Being a physically larger vehicle, the electric SUV is also more practical. Fold the rear seats, and the iX3 Long Wheelbase will swallow 1,900 liters (67 cubic feet). That’s up by 150 liters (5.3 cubic feet) than what the standard-wheelbase model can accommodate. BMW has yet to fully detail the “NA6,” so there may be other changes over the “NA5.” Well, aside from the semi-enclosed door handles replacing the pop-out design. Chinese authorities have effectively banned pop-out handles, hence the last-minute change for the Long Wheelbase model.

BMW’s new model rollout in China kicks off with the iX3, followed by the 7 Series LCI. Up next will be the i3 Long Wheelbase “NA8.” Eventually, a new X5 Long Wheelbase “G78” will go on sale after the global “G65” premieres this summer. A 3 Series “G58” will arrive in China shortly after the standard-wheelbase 3 Series “G50” launches in international markets.

While elongated models were once a China-only affair for a long time, that has been changing in recent years. Case in point, BMW has already announced that the bigger iX3 will be available in additional markets. However, don’t expect to see it in regions where the standard version has already been introduced. It would be great for customers to choose between the two, but that adds cost and complexity.