One-Off Shooting Brake Based on Z4 Roadster

BMW unveiled the Concept Touring Coupe at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2023. The concept is a one-off shooting brake based on the BMW Z4 roadster. BMW created the first sketches of the hard top Clown Shoe a few years ago and now decided to release the car. For now it’s a concept, but BMW might build 50 units with a price of $250,000.

Unique Exterior Color, Interior Features Leather from Poltrona Frau

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe features a unique exterior color, Sparkling Lario, which is a blue-green color with tiny glass flakes mixed in for extra depth and luster. The interior is also unique, with precisely crafted leather surfaces from Italian manufacturer Poltrona Frau. The seats are covered in a two-tone leather, with the bottom half being a warmer color and the top half being a darker color. The luggage set is made by a famous Italian leather company Schedoni, and it matches the interior perfectly.

20 and 21 Inch Wheels, Gold Finish, Hofmeister Kink

The wheels on the BMW Concept Touring Coupe are 20 inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the rear. They are made of lightweight alloy and have a five-spoke design. The wheels are finished in a gold color that matches the accents on the exterior of the car. The wheels resemble ALPINA wheels, which are also made of lightweight alloy and have a five-spoke design. The BMW Concept Touring Coupe also has a proper Hofmeister Kink and, thankfully, normal size kidney grilles.

BMW VP of Design Adrian van Hooydonk on Challenges of Modifying Z4 Sheet Metal

In a recent interview, BMW Group VP of Design Adrian van Hooydonk spoke about the challenges of modifying the Z4’s sheet metal to fit the new Touring Coupe profile. He said that BMW partnered with a company in Turin, Italy, that specializes in hand-built, handcrafted, complicated shapes. Van Hooydonk said that he was not sure if the project would be successful, but it was a risk that he was willing to take. He said that he is pleased with the results, and that the Touring Coupe is a unique and stylish car.

Powerful B58 3.0L Engine, Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe is powered by the B58 3.0 liter engine, which is also found in the BMW Z4 M40i. The engine makes 384 horsepower and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. However, a manual transmission could be possible since the BMW Z4 M40i is also getting a six-speed manual in the future.

Beautiful Car that Pays Homage to Older BMW Models

The BMW Concept Touring Coupe is a beautiful car that pays homage to older BMW Touring Coupes and to the Z3 Clown Shoe. The shooting brake design is both stylish and practical, and the car is sure to turn heads wherever it goes. If BMW decides to build 50 units, it will be a very sought-after car.

[Photos: BMW AG, For press and Social Media only, Gudrun Muschalla]