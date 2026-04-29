Article Summary BMW genuine floor mats, boot liners, and wiper blades offer the best cost-to-usefulness ratio of any OEM accessories.

M Performance parts — mirror caps, steering wheels, and door sills — are worth the premium specifically because fitment and safety systems are guaranteed.

Not everything in BMW's catalog delivers real value; branded lifestyle accessories and full-price dealer carpet mats are easy skips.

BMW’s OEM and M Performance accessories range is vast, and most of it is completely missable — branded keyrings, decorative valve stem caps, logo-embossed cup holder inserts. Things that feel exciting in the configurator and live in a drawer six months later. This is a guide to the genuine BMW parts and accessories that actually change something about daily ownership: how the car looks, how it feels, or how well it survives real use. All of it factory genuine. Here’s what’s worth your money.

BMW All-Weather Floor Mats — The Unglamorous Essential

Start here, because this is the most boring item on the list and also the one with the strongest daily-use case. BMW’s OEM all-weather floor mats are precision-cut for each specific model. The M Performance version adds colored stitching and an M logo. Functionally identical to the base liners; you’re paying for the branding.

More practically: carpet condition is one of the first things a buyer checks at resale. Clean carpet under the mats is the kind of detail that costs almost nothing to maintain and makes a noticeable difference when the car changes hands.

What you’ll spend: Around $150–$250 for a full set from the BMW genuine parts catalog. Cheaper than a detail job to fix neglected carpet.

BMW OEM Wiper Blades — Don’t Cheap Out Here

This seems obvious, but a lot of BMW owners replace their wiper blades with cheap generic ones and then wonder why there are streaks and smear patterns across the windshield every time it rains. BMW’s genuine wiper blades are engineered to match the aerodynamic profile of each model’s windshield. On higher-speed driving, blade lift is a real issue — cheap universal blades can skip and chatter at motorway speeds because they’re not shaped for the specific curve and air pressure of your car’s screen. BMW’s own blades sit flush and clear consistently, even at speed. The noise level is also noticeably lower than most aftermarket alternatives.

The G-series 5 Series and 7 Series also offer BMW’s WaterBlade system — a genuine OEM innovation that channels water away using a different wiper geometry. If your car supports it, it’s worth specifying over the standard blade set.

Wiper blades need replacing roughly once a year depending on use. Buying the BMW genuine set from an authorized parts retailer online (rather than at the dealer counter at full price) brings the cost down considerably. This is not a place to economize; it’s a safety item.

What you’ll spend: $40–$80 for a genuine BMW blade set depending on model.

BMW Genuine Boot Liner / Cargo Tray

Underrated, inexpensive, and one of those things you genuinely wonder how you lived without. The standard carpet in a BMW trunk is not built for anything heavier than dry shopping bags. A single leaking bottle of olive oil, a pair of muddy wellies after a walk, or a wet dog — any of these leaves a mess that’s difficult to get out properly. The BMW genuine molded boot liner is cut specifically to the contour of each model’s trunk, so it doesn’t shift around or leave exposed gaps at the edges. It’s waterproof. It lifts out cleanly. It protects the spare wheel compartment cover from scratches.

BMW’s own trunk liners are made from a textured thermoplastic that feels like it belongs in the car. This matters more than it sounds — a flimsy liner that curls at the edges and looks wrong undermines the quality of the interior every time the boot is opened. The genuine part doesn’t do that. At under $100 on most models, the cost-to-usefulness ratio is better than almost anything else on this list.

What you’ll spend: $60–$120 depending on model. One of the cheapest genuine BMW parts with the highest daily return.

BMW M Performance Steering Wheel

This one crosses the line from practical into genuinely enjoyable, and that’s fine. The standard steering wheel fitted to non-M and non-M Sport BMWs is often thinner in the rim and less satisfying to hold than it should be, given the rest of the car. BMW’s M Performance steering wheels — available in Alcantara, leather, or mixed-material trims with contrast stitching and a flat-bottom section — are a genuine improvement in feel. The grip is more substantial. The flat lower section gives better leg clearance. The thumb rest positions on the upper section make spirited driving more natural.

This is a contact point you interact with every single time you drive. An upgrade here is more immediately noticeable than most other interior changes.

Because these are genuine BMW M Performance parts, fitment is guaranteed and all steering controls — horn, airbag, multimedia buttons, driver assistance controls — work exactly as factory. This is the important distinction from non-OEM alternatives, where airbag and electronic compatibility is genuinely complicated on modern cars and not worth the risk.

What you’ll spend: $800–$1,500 depending on specification. Cheaper when sourced from authorized online BMW parts retailers rather than the dealer service counter.

Skip if: Your car already has the M Sport or full M steering wheel from factory. You won’t notice the upgrade.

BMW OEM Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps (M Performance)

Pure aesthetics. But when they’re done right, they’re actually done right. BMW’s M Performance carbon fiber mirror caps are handmade using a genuine carbon fiber weaving process, then clear-coated against UV discoloration. That distinction matters — cheap carbon-look plastic alternatives yellow and bubble within eighteen months. The genuine caps don’t. The weave pattern is consistent and properly finished at the edges, which is immediately obvious when compared to aftermarket alternatives in person.

On darker cars (black, grey, Tanzanite Blue) or Alpine White, the carbon caps work. They’re a subtle change that reads as OEM-specced rather than aftermarket-added — which is exactly the right aesthetic register for a BMW. On warmer colors, the effect is less universally flattering.

These are model-specific parts — make sure to cross-reference your VIN when ordering, as fitment varies between E-series, F-series, and G-series cars. BMW part numbers break down by model family, and getting the wrong set means a return.

What you’ll spend: $250–$1,500 for a pair depending on model series.

BMW Genuine Luxury Sunshade

Less exciting than mirror caps, more useful than you’d think. BMW’s model-specific windshield sunshade is a custom-fit accessory that folds flat for storage and deploys to cover the entire windshield properly — not the usual compromise of a universal shade that leaves triangular gaps at both ends of the screen. For anyone who parks outdoors regularly, the difference between coming back to a 60-degree cabin versus a 90-degree one is real. Dashboard leather and plastics that stay out of direct sun also hold up longer and resist cracking.

The BMW luxury sunshade is also reflective on the exterior surface (reducing heat absorption rather than just blocking visible light) and stores in a compact pouch that actually fits in the door pocket without being awkward. These sound like small things. They’re the kind of small things that make an accessory either genuinely useful or something that stays in the boot unused.

What you’ll spend: $60–$90 from the genuine BMW catalog.

BMW OEM Mud Flaps / Splash Guards

Overlooked by most owners, regretted by many at resale. BMW’s genuine mud flaps are model-matched and designed to mount to existing body attachment points without drilling or modification. What they prevent is the persistent chipping and micro-abrasion to the lower door sills and rear wheel arches caused by road debris thrown off the front wheels. On cars driven in winter, on gravel roads, or at motorway speeds in wet conditions, this is not a hypothetical — it’s a constant source of low-level paint damage that accumulates over years.

The BMW OEM flaps are unobtrusive. They don’t look aftermarket or stuck-on. They just extend the fender line naturally and do their job without drawing attention. Given how difficult it is to repair chips and paint damage to lower body panels without the repairs being visible, preventing the problem costs far less than addressing it.

What you’ll spend: $80–$150 for a full set of genuine BMW splash guards.

BMW M Performance Door Sills (Carbon / Stainless)

One of those interior touches that matters more than the price suggests. BMW’s M Performance door sills — either brushed stainless steel or carbon fiber, depending on trim level and model — replace the standard painted or plastic sill covers with something that genuinely upgrades the entry experience. On a car people get in and out of multiple times a day, the sill is always visible. The OEM M Performance units are illuminated on some models, showing the M Performance logo when the door opens. Non-illuminated versions still offer a cleaner, more purposeful finish than the standard alternative.

These are bolt-on replacements using existing mounting points. Because they’re genuine BMW parts, fit and finish match the factory interior without requiring adjustment.

What you’ll spend: $200–$500 depending on model and whether illuminated.

What’s Not Always Worth It in the OEM Catalog

Not everything BMW sells through its accessories department represents good value.

Branded lifestyle accessories — the keyrings, caps, and travel mugs with BMW or M logos — are fine as gifts and completely pointless as functional purchases. They depreciate the moment you leave the shop, they don’t affect the car, and they’re available at every BMW event and dealership forecourt forever. Skip them unless you’re buying for someone else.

OEM car covers for daily drivers — BMW’s fitted car covers are good quality and correctly shaped, but they cost significantly more than well-regarded non-OEM alternatives that offer comparable protection. This is one of the few categories where genuine BMW isn’t the obvious default.

Logo-printed floor mats at full dealer pricing — the all-weather liners discussed at the top of this list are absolutely worth buying. The full carpet mats with the BMW roundel embroidered on them are fine, but the pricing premium over the all-weather versions is hard to justify unless your car lives in a controlled environment and sees mainly dry conditions.

A Note on Where to Buy

BMW OEM parts are available through BMW websites, authorized dealers and through authorized online BMW parts retailers, which typically offer the same genuine parts at 20–35% below dealer counter pricing. The parts are identical — same part numbers, same manufacturer warranty. For accessories like floor mats, boot liners, sunshades, and wiper blades, buying online from an authorized retailer is the sensible choice. For anything requiring coding or installation by a technician, go through your dealer.

The warranty position is worth knowing: most original BMW accessories installed by an authorized dealer carry the remainder of the vehicle’s new car warranty, or a minimum two-year parts warranty from date of installation. That’s the same coverage you get on the car itself. It’s one of the concrete advantages of staying genuine over going aftermarket.

Which genuine BMW accessories have made the biggest difference to your ownership experience? Let us know in the comments below.