Article Summary The 2027 BMW i7 M70 gains 20 horsepower over its predecessor.

Despite the increased output, it's a tenth of a second slower in the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint.

New batteries improve the driving range by more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

Our deep dive into the 2027 BMW 7 Series continues with the i7 M70. The electric M Performance version has also received updates that are noticeable only in the technical specifications. While the exterior and interior changes introduced by the Life Cycle Impulse are largely shared with the M760e, a few pleasant surprises emerge when you compare it with the previous version.

BMW has tuned the dual electric motor setup to a neat, round figure of 500 kW. That equates to 670 horsepower or 20 hp more than before. In truth, it’s unlikely drivers will feel the difference, but it’s still nice to have. Torque remains unchanged at a hefty 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) with Launch Control or M Sport Boost. In Sport mode, output drops slightly but still stays in four-digit territory at 1,015 Nm (748 lb-ft).

Surprisingly, the i7 M70 is a touch slower than before. Despite the modest power increase, it now takes 3.8 seconds to sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). A tenth of a second won’t be a deal-breaker for a full-size luxury sedan delivering supercar-like acceleration.

While the M760e mentioned earlier retains fifth-generation batteries, the i7 M70 adopts BMW’s new round cells. The battery pack, assembled by Rimac, has a net energy content of 112.4 kWh. It marks a significant jump from the 101.7 kWh in the pre-facelift model. The gain comes from switching to Gen6 batteries, which have 20% higher energy density.

Thanks to the new battery, the i7 M70 can now travel up to 426 miles (686 kilometers) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle, up from 348 miles (560 kilometers) previously. At the same time, maximum charging power increases from 195 kW to 250 kW, cutting the 10–80% charge time from 34 minutes to just 28 minutes.

The updated i7 M70 is available at launch and starts at €182,400 in Germany, where order books open on May 28. Production begins in July, with deliveries scheduled to start in the third quarter of the year.