Article Summary BMW i Ventures launched its third fund at $300M, bringing total capital under management to $1.1 billion.

The fund backs agentic AI, physical AI, and industrial software from seed through Series B across North America and Europe.

The firm hasn't deployed Fund III capital yet, but has already quietly backed five unnamed AI startups through Fund II.

BMW’s venture arm is making a big bet that AI will transform how cars are built, sourced, and sold — and it wants to write the early checks. BMW i Ventures announced Wednesday the close of its third fund, a $300 million vehicle focused on artificial intelligence across the automotive supply chain. The new fund brings the firm’s total capital under management to $1.1 billion.

Fund III will target startups from seed through Series B stages in North America and Europe, with investment themes spanning agentic AI, physical AI (think robotics and autonomous industrial systems), manufacturing technologies, industrial software, and advanced materials. BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse called it “the perfect time” to launch, citing AI’s potential to transform operations across automotive value chains.

Is AI a Fad?

That framing isn’t just boilerplate. BMW i Ventures has a track record of orienting each fund around whatever it sees as the next structural shift in the industry. The first fund, launched in 2016, centered on autonomous vehicles and digital technology. The second, in 2021, pivoted to sustainability and supply chain resilience. This time, BMW says that AI isn’t just another theme — it’s the foundation everything else will run on.

The harder task, as with any fund chasing a headline-grabbing technology, is separating the companies doing something real from those simply surfing the wave. Sage, who operates out of the firm’s Silicon Valley office, points to portfolio company Synera as the kind of unglamorous-but-impactful AI play the fund is looking for. Synera started as engineering workflow software for industrial designers and has since layered AI agents on top of its platform — agents that can compress a three-week engineering design cycle down to minutes by automating decisions that previously required multiple rounds of human review.

The fund hasn’t made any investments yet out of Fund III, though the second fund did quietly back five AI-focused startups that BMW i Ventures isn’t yet naming. Fund II’s broader portfolio now includes more than 35 companies.

One thing that isn’t changing: the firm’s commitment to circularity and materials innovation. BMW was careful to frame the AI focus as additive rather than a replacement for prior themes. Supply chain exposure to constrained or geopolitically sensitive materials remains a concern, and AI is increasingly a tool for addressing that — not a reason to stop caring about it.

Since 2011, BMW i Ventures has invested in more than 90 companies and seen more than 30 exits, including GaN Systems, which Infineon acquired for $830 million, and 11 portfolio companies that have gone public.