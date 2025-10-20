BMW has officially begun customer deliveries of the Skytop, its most exclusive coachbuilt project since the 3.0 CSL. The first example was handed over this week at BMW Welt in Munich to Andrea Levy, Italian entrepreneur, racing driver, and President of Salone Auto Torino. Levy, who competes in the Ferrari Challenge Europe and CIGT Endurance 2025, shared the milestone on Instagram:

“The delivery of my BMW Skytop at BMW Welt in Munich was just amazing. Meeting the people that developed this unique concept and turned it into a small production of 50 pieces was truly a privilege.” The first Skytop built will now travel to Turin, Italy, to join Levy’s 777 Collection, an exclusive lineup of rare performance and design icons.

From Concept to Limited Production

It’s been a year since BMW unveiled the Skytop concept at the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Initially shown as a design study based on the BMW M8 Competition, it quickly generated strong interest from collectors. BMW confirmed a short production run of just 50 units, all of which were reserved within weeks.

The car delivered in Munich closely matches the Villa d’Este prototype. The proportions, surfacing, and detailing remain intact, including the manually removable targa roof, made of two leather-wrapped panels that fit neatly into a dedicated trunk compartment.

Pricing was never made public, but multiple sources put the figure around €500,000.

Design and Technical Highlights

The Skytop takes clear inspiration from the BMW Z8 and BMW 507, blending long-hood GT proportions with minimal, sculptural bodywork. It’s the first BMW to use electrically operated winglets in place of conventional door handles—flush elements that extend from the beltline when unlocked. In the video posted, we can also see “One fo Fifty” plaque on the seats.

Underneath, it uses the M8’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Performance figures haven’t been announced, but they’re expected to mirror the M8’s 617 horsepower and 0–100 km/h time of about 3.3 seconds.

Recent spy photos suggest the same winglet handle design will appear on the upcoming X5 (G65) and X7 (G67) generations, signaling BMW’s plan to bring this design feature to higher-volume models.

The 8 Series Draws to a Close

The Skytop also marks the end of the line for the BMW 8 Series as we know it. Production of current variants will gradually end through 2026, and BMW has not confirmed a direct successor. Insiders suggest a future Gran Coupe-style could return under the same badge after 2030, but for now, the Skytop serves as a final chapter for BMW’s flagship grand tourer.

Next Stop: Tokyo

Although customer deliveries have started, BMW is expected to give the Skytop a formal public debut at the Tokyo Motor Show next week. Despite lacking U.S. homologation, at least one car is rumored to be heading to the East Coast through a private import.

Here is our own video review of the BMW Skytop: