Article Summary BMW USA opens iX3 reservations on May 6, with the configurator going live shortly and first deliveries expected in late September or early October.

The launch model is the iX3 50 xDrive — 463 hp, 434 miles of estimated range, 400 kW DC charging, starting around $60,000.

Rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 models and a dual-motor 40 xDrive follow in early 2027, with an M Performance variant also in the pipeline.

BMW USA has been emailing interested customers today: reservations for the 2027 iX3 open on May 6th. Alongside that news, BMW quietly updated the iX3’s range estimate on its website — from 400 miles to 434 miles. When BMW first showed the second-gen iX3 last September, 400 miles was the preliminary figure, based on BMW’s own testing using the EPA’s procedure. So if you’ve been waiting for the BMW iX3 to arrive in America, the wait is almost over. It’s expected that dealer will receive the full pricing details in the next few days.

BMW of North America has not confirmed, but we expect American-spec iX3s to enter the Debrecen production late summer or early fall. If production stays on schedule, the first U.S. customers should start receiving their iX3s in late September or early October. We’ll update if anything shifts.

The iX3 50 xDrive: The One Arriving First

The launch model for the U.S. is the iX3 50 xDrive, and it’s the most capable version of the car. Two electric motors deliver a combined 463 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque, with 0-60 coming in at 4.9 seconds. The 108.7 kWh battery runs on an 800-volt architecture that supports up to 400 kW DC fast charging, capable of adding roughly 230 miles in about 10 minutes. For home charging, the U.S. model maxes out at 15.4 kW AC, which works out to roughly 7 hours and 45 minutes for a full charge. All U.S. models also support bidirectional charging, so the car can power appliances or serve as a backup during an outage.

New and Older Colors

The iX3 launched in Europe with six colors: Alpine White (the only no-cost option) and five metallic finishes — Space Silver, M Brooklyn Grey, Ocean Wave Blue, Sapphire Black, and Polarized Grey. Two additional colors came shortly after launch: Eucalyptus Green and Vegas Red — the latter sold as Fire Red in other markets. Polarized Grey is a richly dark purple-tinted shade that looks particularly strong with the M Sport Package Pro’s blacked-out trim.

Now if these are not enough, the good news is that more is coming: BMW Individual colors are confirmed for mid-2026, and Frozen Space Silver and Frozen Ocean Wave Blue matte finishes will also be available, with the Debrecen paint shop specifically built to handle them.

What Follows in Early 2027

The iX3 40 sits below the 50 xDrive in the lineup. It drops the front motor for a rear-wheel-drive setup and swaps in a smaller 82.6 kWh battery pack, trading some range and performance for a lower price point. Power comes down to 315 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, with 0-62 mph taking 5.9 seconds — a full second slower than the dual-motor car. The rear-wheel-drive iX3 40 is reportedly scheduled to enter U.S. production in November, when the 40 xDrive — a dual-motor version of the entry-level car — will also begin rolling off the line in Debrecen. An M Performance derivative and a full M model are also planned further down the road.