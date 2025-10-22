To celebrate one of South Africa’s most accomplished athletes, BMW Group South Africa has created a unique version of its flagship sedan: the BMW M760e xDrive Gary Player Signature Edition. Commissioned in honor of Player’s 90th birthday, the car also highlights the craftsmanship and flexibility of BMW Individual Manufaktur, the company’s in-house program for bespoke vehicles.

Gary Player, known around the world as “The Black Knight,” is among golf’s most successful and admired figures. Across a career that has spanned seven decades, he has won nine major championships and more than 160 professional tournaments. Away from competition, he’s recognized for his charitable work and for championing education through the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation.

Built Through BMW Individual Manufaktur

BMW Individual Manufaktur allows owners to specify colors, materials, and design details beyond the standard catalog. Each project is shaped by direct collaboration between the customer and BMW’s designers and craftspeople. For this commission, BMW produced a one-off M760e xDrive that reflects Player’s signature style. In July 2025, he visited BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany to witness the final stages of its assembly and personally attach the BMW roundel to the hood.

Design Inspired by “The Black Knight”

The exterior is finished in a refined two-tone combination of Black Sapphire Metallic over Dravit Grey Metallic, echoing the dark colors that defined Player’s on-course image. His personal logo is laser-engraved into each C-pillar, and subtle references to his career appear throughout the car.

Inside, the cabin pairs taupe gray and midnight blue leather with hand-stitched logos on the headrests and an engraved signature across the interior trim. Door sills and cupholder lids carry his words, “The harder I practice, the luckier I get,” a reminder of his lifelong approach to work and discipline. Completing the presentation is a Montblanc-designed key box containing the vehicle’s key and a matching pen, along with PXG-branded accessories that connect the car to Player’s golfing legacy.

A Plug-In Hybrid

The Gary Player Signature Edition uses the M760e xDrive’s standard plug-in-hybrid drivetrain. A 3.0-liter inline-six engine works with an electric motor to deliver 571 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The sedan reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds, combining performance with long-distance comfort.

Created for a Cause

Although the car bears his name, Gary Player will not be its owner. The vehicle is being auctioned through Strauss & Co between October 17 and 30, with proceeds directed to the Blair Atholl Pre-Primary School via the Gary and Vivienne Player Foundation. “BMW Individual Manufaktur lets us translate a customer’s ideas into a finished vehicle with a high level of craftsmanship and attention to detail,” said Jean-Francois Bidard, Head of Product Management at BMW South Africa. “This 7 Series is a respectful tribute to Gary Player’s legacy and to what makes bespoke design meaningful.”

The Gary Player Signature 7 Series will remain a one-off, created to honor a national sports figure and support a cause he’s championed for decades. For BMW, it’s a quiet demonstration of what its Individual Manufaktur program can achieve when precision and respect for personal legacy come together.