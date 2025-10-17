With more than €10 billion invested, BMW’s Neue Klasse must succeed. Thankfully, early signs are promising. The debut model is off to a strong start in its home market. In the six weeks since the new iX3 was unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, the electric crossover has already outsold the gasoline-powered X3.

Speaking at an industry summit hosted by the Institute for Automotive Economics (IfA), the Head of BMW Germany revealed that the iX3 (“NA5”) has accumulated over 3,000 orders in Germany alone. Christian Ach mentioned the number surpasses the order volume of the conventionally powered X3 (“G45”) during the same period.

BMW is already concerned about meeting the high order intake. Ach admits there’s a possibility the company “will not be able to meet the high demand with production in 2026.” However, a spokesperson told Automobilwoche that the automaker will do everything possible to shorten delivery times. The first shipments are scheduled for spring in Europe. Americans will have to wait until the summer.

Series production begins at the end of this month at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, which will have an annual capacity of around 150,000 vehicles once fully ramped up. While some might call that a good problem to have, BMW ideally wants to align production with demand. Extended wait times risk losing customers, especially as Mercedes prepares to launch its own electric GLC with strong technical credentials.

It’s worth noting that the iX3 will also be built in San Luis Potosí, but not until 2027. We’ve heard U.S. deliveries will reportedly continue to come from Debrecen even after production begins in Mexico. A long-wheelbase version (“NA6”) built in China for the local market will launch next year.

Initially, BMW will sell the new iX3 exclusively as the 50 xDrive variant. More affordable versions, including the 40 xDrive and 40 sDrive, have already been announced and should attract additional buyers. At the other end of the lineup, an M Performance version is on the way, with a full-fledged M model also likely in the pipeline.

For those who haven’t caught the SUV bug yet, BMW will offer an i3 (“NA0”). The fully electric sedan will be built in Munich starting in the second half of 2026. Predictably, China will also receive its own stretched version (“NA8”) with increased rear legroom.

Source: Automobilwoche (subscription required)