The last time Euro NCAP tested a new BMW, things didn’t end well. Much to the disbelief of many brand loyalists, the 1 Series (F70) earned only a four-star rating. It missed out on the fifth star mainly due to weak protection for the driver’s chest and left leg. The analysis also showed vulnerability in the front passenger’s legs.

In the latest round of crash tests, the outcome was notably better. The X3 (G45) earned a full five stars after Euro NCAP evaluated a 20 xDrive model equipped with the M Sport Package and weighing 1,976 kilograms (4,356 pounds). The luxury crossover achieved an 88% score for Adult Occupant protection and 84% for Child Occupant protection. It also performed well in the Safety Assist and Vulnerable Road Users categories, scoring 80% and 77%, respectively.

The rating applies to all versions of the fourth-generation X3, covering the four-cylinder gasoline and diesel variants, the six-cylinder diesel, the plug-in hybrid, and the sporty M50. Had there been a true M version, it too would have received a full five-star rating. However, BMW has opted not to make another combustion-powered X3 M.

There could be a fully electric X3 M on the Neue Klasse platform later this decade. If it materializes, its rating should carry over from the regular iX3, which Euro NCAP has yet to test since the electric SUV debuted only a few weeks ago. With customer deliveries in Europe scheduled for next spring, a crash test will likely take place in the second half of 2026 or early 2027.

Although the current-generation X3 was unveiled in June 2024, Euro NCAP only recently managed to organize a crash test. To be fair, the market launch didn’t begin until the final quarter of last year. The full crash test report is available at the link below.

The X3 wasn’t the only five-star car in the latest round of evaluations. Other top performers include the Audi Q3, Cadillac Optiq, Cupra Born, Mazda 6e, Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Golf, and several others.

Photos & Video: Euro NCAP