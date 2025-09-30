Following its premiere earlier this month in Munich, the iX3 has embarked on a world tour. The electric crossover has already landed in the United States, with its latest stop in Slovakia. Unsurprisingly, BMW didn’t showcase a base model but rather a high-end configuration packed with extras. Shown here in Polarized Grey, the iX3 features an illuminated kidney grille and 22-inch wheels with a two-tone look.

The angular front bumper reveals the optional M Sport Package. It’s technically the upgraded Pro version, which adds an extended array of black accents, including the side mirror caps. Less obvious is the subtly revised badge, updated with a flatter design to give the roundel a more modern look. This change will roll out to all 40+ facelifted and next-generation models by the end of 2027.

Inside, this iX3 reveals Individual upholstery in Adelaide Grey Bicolor with genuine leather. The upgraded seats feature integrated headrests with an illuminated M logo, even though this is not a full-fledged M model. From what we’ve heard, BMW plans to introduce M Performance and true M variants later in the vehicle’s life cycle. The M-themed seatbelts proudly display the three iconic stripes, missing from the 50 xDrive model for the U.S.

Still, despite not being an M Performance or M model, there are plenty of cues that could fool the untrained eye. The subtle ambient lighting built into the passenger side of the dashboard glows in the familiar blue, purple, and red combination. BMW also fitted the optional steering wheel bearing an M logo atop the airbag cover, while the illuminated door sills carry the same letter.

Most press shots have highlighted the Digital White interior with a matching steering wheel, making this darker cabin a refreshing change of pace. Of all the configurations shown so far, this might be the most desirable. Of course, different strokes for different folks, and BMW will offer extensive customization options to please everyone. Even a green interior is in the pipeline, along with a wide range of Individual body colors.

BMW cut the dashboard to fit a newly developed 3D head-up display, positioned just ahead of the Panoramic Vision projection at the base of the windshield. BMW believes that these two displays, together, can fully replace the traditional instrument cluster. The iDrive rotary knob is also gone, although some physical controls remain.

Ultimately, sales figures will reveal whether buyers embrace the minimalist cabin and truly fresh exterior design. Then again, many will focus solely on the technical side, where the iX3 makes a strong case with its new-generation batteries and electric motors.

