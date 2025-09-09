The new iX3 faces a direct rival from day one. Even before reaching showrooms, BMW’s first modern Neue Klasse model is already clashing with the electric Mercedes GLC. Both crossovers are sharing the spotlight this week at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich. We’ve already posted plenty of live shots of the iX3 from the event, so why not throw in a few of its competitor as well? On top of that, a full set of press images of the GLC should help you decide which one looks better.

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That said, it’s the Mercedes that gets the oversized grille this time, not the BMW. Elsewhere, some might find the three-pointed-star motif a bit overdone, since it shows up inside the headlights and taillights. To drive the point home, there are exactly 162 stars embedded in the panoramic glass sunroof. Overkill, perhaps?

Inside, the GLC’s monstrous 39-inch display makes the iDrive X setup with its 17.9-inch center touchscreen and Panoramic Vision projection look less overwhelming all of a sudden. But variety is a good thing. The world would be a dull place if every car looked the same inside and out. Mercedes and BMW have distinct approaches to design and tech, and as usual, it’ll be up to customers to decide which one deserves their hard-earned money.

The Volkswagen Group also has contenders in this segment with the Porsche Macan and Audi Q6 E-Tron. Safe to say that buyers are spoiled for choice. BMW, meanwhile, is expected to lure in design-conscious customers with a sleeker iX4 in the coming years. The coupe-like roofline should bring aerodynamic benefits. If that’s the case, the engineers and designers could squeeze out a few extra miles of range. However, that would almost certainly come at the expense of rear headroom and cargo space. You can’t have it all, right? And knowing BMW, the iX4 will command a premium over the equivalent iX3.

While BMW and Mercedes are wisely focusing their EV efforts on SUVs, many of us are still waiting for sedans. Thankfully, they’re not far behind. The i3 and C-Class EV will both debut in 2026 and should reach the market not long after. Munich might even roll out an i3 Touring, and it’ll be interesting to see if Stuttgart retaliates with an electric C-Class Estate.

The new iX3 and the GLC with EQ Technology (to use the official name) mark a new era for BMW and Mercedes alike. From underpinnings to design to in-car tech, everything about these models is fresh. Together, they usher in the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back decades to when combustion engines ruled the roads. ICE is still king, but the gap is shrinking.

