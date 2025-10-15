BMW might sell more SUVs than ever, but it hasn’t lost its appetite for proper driver’s cars. Beneath all the electric crossovers and luxury flagships, you’ll still find some of the best sports coupes on the market. The 8 Series may be nearing retirement, but the 2 Series and 4 Series continue to carry the torch — proof that BMW hasn’t forgotten what made it great in the first place.

But if you’re shopping for the best BMW sports coupe to buy today, there’s one that stands out for all the right reasons: the M240i xDrive.

BMW M240i vs. M2 vs. M4

But which one should you buy? While an M2 or an M4 might seem like the obvious choice, the M240i xDrive arguably hits the sweet spot. Its B58 engine delivers more than enough performance for those who drive responsibly and prefer to keep their licenses. The xDrive system adds all-weather confidence, but on twisty roads, the M240i still feels playful and compact, with steering that’s sharper than most modern BMWs and a rear end that loves to dance if you provoke it.

With a 0-60 mph sprint of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph, it’s no slouch either. Fuel economy is commendable for a six-cylinder coupe, too. In the United States, the EPA rates the M240i xDrive at 23 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined. That’s the same as the lighter rear-wheel-drive version that BMW unfortunately discontinued in Europe last year. Over there, the coupe’s WLTP rating stands at an impressive 8 liters per 100 kilometers combined.

The M240i xDrive arguably delivers the best bang for your buck. It starts at a relatively reasonable $56,175 in the U.S., with the RWD version undercutting it by $2,000. By contrast, the M2 costs at least $69,375, while the M440i isn’t far behind at $67,475. Step up to the full-fat M4, and you’re looking at $82,475. As always with cars, now’s the best time to buy, considering prices only go up over time.

That said, the M240i isn’t perfect. A manual gearbox would have made it an even more compelling package. Realistically, a three-pedal version would likely have been offered only with rear-wheel drive, but even so, it’s a missed opportunity. Considering both the Z4 M40i and Toyota GR Supra already come with a six-speed, BMW should’ve done it by now. While the M240i still has several good years left, we wouldn’t count on a clutch pedal appearing anytime soon. Prove us wrong, BMW.

The BMW M240i Is Getting More Power

Even without a manual, BMW has updates in store. The European version will adopt the revised B58B30M2 engine from the X3 M50, starting with cars produced in November. The upgrade adds 18 horsepower and 40 Newton-meters (30 pound-feet) of torque, bringing totals to 386 hp and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft).

That extra torque won’t just make it quicker — it’ll make the M240i feel more muscular in everyday driving, closing the gap to the M2 even further.

For comparison, the 2026 M240i sold in the U.S. currently makes 382 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), regardless of whether it’s rear- or all-wheel drive. However, we’ve heard a switch to the updated engine is expected with vehicles built from August 2026. While final figures aren’t available, a modest horsepower bump and a more significant torque increase seem likely to echo its European counterpart.

Why is the M240i the Best BMW Coupe Today?

The M240i ticks nearly every box an enthusiast could want by offering sharp handling, strong performance, and everyday usability without demanding full M-car money. The M2 and M4 remain more exciting, but unless you’re a regular at track days, the M240i is probably all the sports coupe you’ll ever need.

The M2 and M4 remain icons, but for most enthusiasts, the M240i xDrive is the best BMW sports coupe to buy today — fast, refined, usable year-round, and still deeply connected to the brand’s driving DNA.