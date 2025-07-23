BMW is always eager to talk shop about the M2, but what about the lesser M240i? The not-quite-M car is finally getting some attention, albeit only in Mexico. Built exclusively at the San Luis Potosi factory, the 2 Series “G42” spawns a limited-run Carbon Edition based on the M240i xDrive. Much like in Europe, the M Performance 2 Series is offered in Mexico strictly with all-wheel drive. Thankfully, BMW keeps the rear-wheel-drive formula alive in the United States.

As the name implies, the Carbon Edition brings an assortment of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) goodies. The treatment even extends to the kidney grille, a rare visual upgrade for the M240i. Elsewhere, the carbon upgrades include the usual suspects: a front splitter, side mirror caps, a rear diffuser, and a trunk lid spoiler. Beyond the lightweight add-ons, BMW Mexico sweetens the pot with 19-inch wheels in the 893M design, unavailable on the regular M240i.

As you’d expect, the carbon makeover continues inside, with trim pieces on the dashboard and center console. The only way to get more carbon fiber in a 2 Series is by upgrading to the full-fat M2 and ticking the box for optional bucket seats. However, you can’t get an M2 with a manual in Mexico. That said, there was a limited 30 Years Edition offered in Mexico with a stick shift. As elsewhere, the M240i remains strictly an eight-speed Steptronic affair.

There are no changes under the hood, where the B58 engine continues to call home. The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six delivers 382 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque. With all-wheel drive and launch control, the M240i sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.3 seconds. Flat out, it hits an electronically limited 155 mph (250 km/h).

BMW Mexico is charging 1,429,900 MXN ($76,600), a 160,000 MXN ($8,500) premium over the standard M240i xDrive. Even with the price bump, the Carbon Edition remains significantly cheaper than the M2, which starts at 1,764,900 MXN ($95,000), so the two aren’t likely to compete directly.

What does the future have in store for this car? The M240i will reportedly switch to the B58TÜ2 engine in Europe starting with November 2025 production. US-spec cars are expected to follow suit from August 2026. BMW is believed to continue producing the 2 Series “G42” through the second half of 2029, leaving plenty of time for more region-exclusive special editions.