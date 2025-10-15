With BMW sharing the story this week of how the X7 came to be, the timing feels right to look ahead and predict what’s next. The “G67” generation is still a couple of years away, but camouflaged prototypes are already a familiar sight on European roads. Using our imaginary crystal ball, we’ve digitally peeled away the disguise to forecast the flagship SUV’s exterior design.

Love them or loathe them, the split headlights are here to stay. Not only will next year’s 7 Series feature them, but so will its SUV counterpart when it arrives in 2027. How much of the Neue Klasse design language will influence these two models remains to be seen. Since the X7 will be a new generation rather than a Life Cycle Impulse, it’s expected to lean more heavily into the Neue Klasse aesthetic.

Facelifts typically restrict the extent of design changes, but BMW has a history of bold updates within a model’s lifespan. Just look at how the current X7 “G07” evolved with its 2022 refresh. Its replacement seems to build upon that design rather than fully adopting the iX3’s Neue Klasse styling. Prototypes spotted so far retain the large kidney grilles instead of the iX3’s more restrained, downsized version.

Like the upcoming X5, the next-generation X7 will forgo traditional door handles. Drawing inspiration from the Skytop and Speedtop, it will feature beltline-integrated winglets that electrically operate the doors. Beyond the cleaner look, these should also provide aerodynamic benefits for improved efficiency.

At the rear, our rendering envisions a quad-exhaust M Performance variant, potentially badged M70 xDrive. Although our design study omits the split tailgate, this practical feature may return. Despite cost-cutting trends across the industry, “G67” prototypes appear to have a black strip dividing the upper tailgate from the lower fold-down section. Other BMW Group vehicles, such as the X5 and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, use a similar setup.

Even if the exterior design represents an evolution rather than a revolution, the cabin will mark a significant shift. BMW will roll out its new iDrive X interface across the lineup, and the next X7 will eventually adopt the updated dashboard layout. Expect the rotary controller and most traditional buttons to disappear in favor of a more minimalist setup.

When the new X7 “G67” debuts in the first half of 2027, it won’t arrive alone. Alongside the usual gasoline and diesel variants, a fully electric iX7 is in the works. Moreover, ALPINA is reportedly developing its own “G69” model with combustion engines and possibly even an electric iX7 100 xDrive derivative.