BMW has been selling a Z car almost continuously since 1989, when the Z1 debuted. There were a few short breaks between generations, but the Zukunft (German for “future”) has been a fixture in the lineup for more than 30 years. Now, however, the clock is ticking for the compact roadster in its current form.

Following a rumored Final Edition, the “G29” is reportedly set to go out of production in May 2026. That’s not even the worst part. A replacement is not even in sight. From what we’ve heard, BMW isn’t ready to commit to a new Z car just yet. However, sources close to Munich suggest the idea isn’t entirely off the table. Assuming another two-seater convertible eventually arrives, the question remains: should it keep a gasoline engine or go fully electric?

ICE or EV?

There are two schools of thought. On one hand, ICE would appeal to purists who enjoy a raw experience and want to hear the engine’s roar with the top down. On the other hand, an EV would serve as a relaxed cruiser for weekend getaways. Offering both powertrains in such a small car isn’t feasible due to packaging constraints. Developing two separate models would cost too much, given the limited sales potential. In short, BMW would have to choose one over the other.

Given that the German luxury brand hasn’t yet green-lit another Z, even if it eventually does, a new model wouldn’t arrive this decade. BMW has bigger priorities right now. It’s rolling out Neue Klasse to more than 40 models by the end of 2027. Afterward, it’s expected to focus on new entries like the rumored i1 hatchback, i2 sedan, and a rugged SUV, leaving little room for a niche roadster until after 2030.

The next decade will likely be dominated by hybrids and EVs, but a lightweight, pure combustion sports car would still have its fans. The problem is, how many of those are left anyway? In 2024, BMW sold just 10,482 units of the Z4, hardly a commercial success, which explains the company’s hesitation to develop a successor.

An Electric Z4 Has Potential

As heretical as it may sound to enthusiasts, an electric Z4 does make sense for some buyers. Don’t bring out the pitchforks just yet, but a convertible doesn’t need to be a hardcore performance car — that’s what coupes are for. Instead, it could serve as a perfect second car for leisurely drives when you and your partner aren’t in a hurry.

There would likely be enough space for a weekend’s worth of luggage, too. While convertibles are rarely practical, an EV layout could alleviate some packaging issues. Without the oily bits, engineers could free up space under the hood, possibly even adding a front trunk. An electric Z4 wouldn’t break range records because the short wheelbase would limit battery size. Be that as it may, with next-generation round cells, it should deliver a respectable range for grand touring.

BMW Is Falling Out Of Love With Convertibles (For Now)

In the meantime, BMW is preparing to retire other drop-tops. The 8 Series Convertible (“G14”) will bow out in the first half of next year, while the smaller 4 Series Convertible (“G23”) will reportedly stay in production until mid-2029. That means BMW could enter the next decade without a gasoline-powered cabriolet in its lineup.

Still, that doesn’t mean Bavaria is abandoning convertibles altogether. Even if another Z4 doesn’t happen, a potential i4 Convertible (“NA3”) could fill the gap. After all, luxury automakers need lifestyle models to bolster their image, even if they appeal to a niche audience.

We refuse to believe there will ever be a time when BMW’s lineup is entirely devoid of convertibles.

