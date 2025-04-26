BMW is preparing to expand its electric lineup with the launch of the i1, an all-new electric hatchback based on the Neue Klasse platform, as we reported in the past. Following recent comments from Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President of BMW Brand and Product Management, the brand has made it clear that an electric successor to the popular 1 Series is critical for its future — particularly in key European markets like Spain, Italy, and Greece, where compact cars remain vital to overall sales.

Speaking at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show in an interview with AutoExpress, Körber emphasized the importance of staying in the smaller car segment, both to maintain volume and to bring younger customers into the brand. “It has never been a question that we step out of the smaller-car segment,” Körber said. “If you’re a global player, you better do things in your home markets that are relevant.” However, while Körber refrained from confirming the model name, BMWBLOG has previously reported that the car is internally referred to as NB0 i1.

A Move Back to Rear-Wheel Drive

In a move that’s sure to delight enthusiasts, we’ve also heard that the future i1 will not adopt a front-wheel drive layout like today’s 1 Series. Instead, BMW plans to offer the electric hatch with rear-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive versions likely available for higher-spec models. This choice underlines BMW’s continued commitment to dynamic driving experiences, even as it shifts toward full electrification. If you recall, the first 1 Series hatchback started as a rear-wheel drive affair.

While official power outputs and battery specs are still under wraps, the i1 is expected to feature BMW’s new sixth-generation (“Gen6”) battery technology. These advanced cylindrical battery cells are not only more energy-dense but also significantly more efficient than the current prismatic designs. Despite the space limitations inherent to a compact hatchback body style, we believe that BMW is targeting a range of at least 600 kilometers (around 373 miles) on the WLTP cycle — a figure made possible thanks to the Gen6 cells’ improved performance.

Start Of Production

The i1 is scheduled to begin production in late 2028, following closely behind the arrival of the all-electric Neue Klasse 3 Series successor. A second entry-level EV, the i2 — expected to take the form of a stylish Gran Coupe — will join the lineup shortly after.

In the meantime, the current third-generation 1 Series (F40) will continue in production until around 2027 or early 2028, offering a bridge between today’s compact BMWs and the more electrified future.