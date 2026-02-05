Article Summary The 2026 Z4 M40i with Edition Handschalter Package ($3,500) is the final BMW pairing a B58 engine with a six-speed manual transmission. Nearly 400 hp turbo-six with manual control—this combo won't exist after production ends.

Matte black paint, red interior accents, Alcantara wheel, and both M40i/sDrive30 options available before one month of production remains. Last chance to own a G29 roadster.

The Z4 is BMW's sole roadster and only two-seater—the brand's purest driving enthusiast vehicle in an SUV-dominated lineup. Rear-wheel drive, top-down, no compromise.

For each new model year of each new BMW, I try to put together a somewhat concise “buying guide” to help people new to the brand learn more about the car they might be interested in. Sadly, when it came time to do so for the BMW Z4, I made an unfortunate discovery. The G29 BMW Z4 — perhaps the most fun vehicle BMW currently makes — winds down production in just one month’s time. Furthermore, it’s winter in the U.S. — hardly prime time for convertibles. And, let’s face it: it’s not like the Z4 was ever a volume seller. BMW sold just over 2,000 examples last year in the U.S., and that was an increase from 2024. Somewhere a dusty neuron fired and it dawned on me that the number of people who are realistically making a play for this car sits somewhere near single or double digits.

So, instead of the usual full breakdown, it’s likely just as useful to detail the very minor changes for the 2026 BMW Z4 here. And remind you, if you’ve somehow delayed this long, that you are almost impossibly late to buying one of the best modern BMWs brand new.

2026 BMW Z4 Changes

There aren’t a ton of changes that make the newest version of the G29 BMW Z4 the best version. The biggest add is a limited “BMW Z4 Final Edition.” Ordering should’ve commenced from late January, so you might still have a little time to get on the list for one. The Final Edition gets distinct matte black paint, although the rest of the regular Z4 color palette is orderable, too. Red accents in the interior are unique to the Final Edition Z4, as is an Alcantara steering wheel. Importantly, Final Edition models can be in either M40i or sDrive30 guise.

Otherwise, the 2026 BMW Z4 remains relatively unchanged from last year’s model. The subtext here is, of course, that it still benefits from the many improvements the model has seen since its debut in 2019. Arguably the most important is the addition of the “Edition Handschalter Package” to the Z4 M40i. For $3,500 it includes a bevvy of aesthetic upgrades, including unique wheels, and the vaunted manual transmission. Handschalter-equipped Z4s, then, mark the only way to get a B58 engine and a manual transmission in 2026. To that end, it’s one of the biggest reasons that the Z4 deserves some extra recognition.

What Makes the BMW Z4 So Great?

The Z4 is the last manual B58, which alone makes it worthy of praise. The B58 engine is arguably the most delightful BMW engine produced in the last ten or so years, with oodles of power and a decent enough soundtrack to make the Z4 M40i a true pleasure to pilot. The optional six-speed manual attached to the engine is quite nice, too; when we reviewed the manual Z4 M40i we learned it uses a slightly different transmission than all the other manual-equipped BMWs you can buy today (all three of them, mind you). The good feel pairs with great gearing that makes the Z4 M40i a true Ultimate Driving Machine.

Of course, even the regular ZF eight-speed automatic has its perks. After all, it’ll allow the Z4 M40i to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in under four seconds. Lightning quick upshifts and eager downshifts deliver the required sports car drama. Further adding to the Z4 charm? In any guise, the Z4 is pretty, with a front end devoid of any truly offensive iteration of the kidney grille and well-proportioned dimensions.

The Z4 has other, perhaps less tangible qualities that make it a truly notable BMW in 2026, though. It’s the only Roadster in BMW’s portfolio these days, which also makes it the only two-seater BMW. That simultaneously assigns a bit of levity and seriousness to the car. On one hand, it’s the only dedicated sports car on the books. But it can still laugh at itself — it doesn’t even have a roof! The end result is a car that really encapsulates the notion of driving enthusiasm that BMW claims to stand for.

Rear-wheel drive. Top down. A stalwart turbo-six breathing nearly 400 horsepower. Even an optional stick? Driving doesn’t really get any better in 2026. Here’s the reminder you needed to go pick up a G29 Z4 before you can’t.