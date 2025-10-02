BMW’s current 4 Series and M4 lineup might be staying on the market longer than expected. According to well-known insider ynguldyn, production of the G22 4 Series Coupe, G23 4 Series Convertible, G82 M4 Coupe, and G83 M4 Convertible could be extended until mid-2029. The rumor is based on BMW model data rather than human sources, which means it could still change, but it points to BMW keeping its ICE coupes and convertibles alive well into the decade.

Two M Coupes Until 2029

The updated data also shows the G87 M2 will stick around until July 2029, which means BMW will have two G8x M coupes — M2 and M4 — on sale for at least the next four years. That’s unusual, but it makes sense in the context of BMW’s flexible strategy and it’s great news for the “ICE” community. Initially, it was rumored that the company has no immediate successor lined up for the ICE 4 Series or M4 (a claim never confirmed by BMW), but as we can see once again, the flexible CLAR platform allows them to keep producing and refreshing these cars without developing an all-new chassis.

Since the Neue Klasse platform is laser-focused on EVs, the brand can ride out the success of the current models, potentially offering another refresh along the way.

For BMW M, this is especially important. M products rely on BMW AG donor cars. Without a base 4 Series Coupe and Convertible, there’s no foundation for the M4. Extending the G82/G83 ensures that the M division has the runway it needs while the market, regulations, and technology continue to evolve.

Flexible Architecture at Work

This is the payoff of BMW’s flexible CLAR architecture. Unlike brands locked into fixed ICE or EV cycles, BMW can adapt production timelines without tearing everything up and starting fresh. If ICE demand remains steady, the company can keep offering cars like the M4. If electrification accelerates faster than expected, BMW can pivot toward Neue Klasse.

Either way, customers win. Enthusiasts who still want inline-six ICE performance in a modern coupe or convertible will have that option well into the second half of the decade. And for BMW, it buys time — time to reassess demand, regulations, and development priorities before deciding whether another generation of ICE M cars makes sense.

For now, the takeaway is simple: the 4 Series and M4 don’t seem to be going anywhere soon.

[Source: ynguldyn]